

The Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday. (John Sonderman/Flickr) (John Sonderman)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: For early July, not hot enough to cry. But tomorrow, sigh, get ready to fry.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, moderate humidity. Highs: 87-92.

Mostly sunny, moderate humidity. Highs: 87-92. Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 66-72

Clear and calm. Lows: 66-72 Tomorrow: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs: 92-96

Forecast in detail

Temperatures warm today to near 90, but tomorrow we spike into the mid-90s for our hottest day of the year ... so far. East winds knock highs back to near 90 over the Fourth of July weekend, when there is a just a limited chance of late day storms. Headed to the beach this weekend? Check out Beachcast below.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Sunny skies aid in our warm-up but scattered clouds pop up in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s but humidity is only moderate (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s). Winds from the north remain very light. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds calm under mostly clear skies. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Temperatures warm up quickly under mainly sunny skies and should top out in the low-to-mid 90s. A lack of breeze offers little relief while humidity is palpable but not oppressive (dew points in the upper 60s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy with a only a slight risk of a brief shower. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Independence Day (Saturday) is not as hot as easterly breezes bring in just enough cooling to hold highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mother Nature may try to jump the gun on the fireworks with a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon but they should be widely scattered. Skies mostly clear out in the evening, allowing a good view of the rising full moon in the company of Jupiter and Saturn! Lows reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Little change is expected in the pattern Sunday/Monday with a sunny start to the day and a few pop-up thunderstorms scattered across the region in the afternoons, tapering off in the evenings. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows stall in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Humidity levels hold steady which is a feat in itself for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Beachcast

From the Jersey Shore to the North Carolina Outer Banks, it’s a surprisingly uniform outlook. Highs near 90 on Friday slip to the low-to-mid 80s Saturday/Sunday thanks to light onshore breezes. Lows are mainly in the lower 70s.

There’s only a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm in New Jersey and Delaware Friday night; otherwise, expect mainly clear and dry conditions.

Waves are no more than 1 to 2 feet and water temperatures range from the low-to-mid 70s along the Jersey Shore to the lower 80s along the North Carolina Outer Banks.