

Mount Pleasant at night in late June. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

It was another hot one across the area, with high temperatures passing 90 for the seventh day in a row in D.C. If you’re looking for a break, look elsewhere. Tomorrow’s heat turns it up a notch. You’ll want to stay super hydrated and covered in sunscreen if you’re out and about (socially distanced) for any Independence Day activities.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: It’s a decent summer evening as temperatures fall to the low-and-mid 80s by sunset, and humidity isn’t too bad. Partly to mostly clear skies are the rule. Lows reach the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall. It should try for the hottest day of the year in many spots, as highs reach the low-and-mid 90s. For D.C., the number to tie or beat is 93. Winds are from the west and northwest around 5 to 10 mph. A few storms could try to trickle into the area after sunset.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Just getting started? It’s day seven of this heat wave. While this heat wave hasn’t yet produced temperatures too deep into the 90s, the length is threatening to become a story. Forecasts from the National Weather Service, and most weather modeling, suggest 90s are likely for many days to come. NWS has them as far as their forecast goes, or out to Wednesday. The blend of models below has it going for at least another 10 days.



The National Blend of Models shows highs at or above 90 for at least the next 10 days. (weatherbell.com)

The average length for a heat wave in Washington under our recent climate regime is nine days. We seem poised to blow by that, and the past year’s number of 12. Even the record of 22 isn’t a totally crazy thought at the moment, but let’s take it slow for now.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.