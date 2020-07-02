

The weather Saturday evening was perfect for a fireworks show at Mount Vernon. (Kevin Ambrose)

Many Independence Day celebrations have been canceled this year due to covid-19 concerns, but Mount Vernon’s fireworks show went on as scheduled Saturday evening, with social distancing and reduced capacity for attendees.

Instead of the usual 2,700 tickets sold for admission, ticket sales this year were limited to 600. And the length of the show was cut in half, down to about 10 minutes. People were also instructed to wear masks and spread out, which, of course, is the new norm.

The fireworks were launched into the air from a barge in the Potomac River, just east of Mount Vernon, and they provided a brilliant backdrop to photograph the historic mansion and its grounds. The weather cooperated with clear skies and light winds.

Saturday was my first time photographing fireworks at Mount Vernon, and Matt Briney, vice president for media and communication, showed me where to place my tripods on the front lawn to get the best view of the show with the mansion. He also turned on LED lights to illuminate the mansion. The lights worked well, and the fireworks were terrific.

After the show, the crowd dispersed quickly, and there was minimal traffic leaving the parking lots to return home. That was a pleasant change from the massive traffic jams I’ve experienced after fireworks shows in the District.



A wide view of the Mount Vernon mansion with a backdrop of fireworks. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)

For photographers reading this post, I’ve devised a method for photographing fireworks that worked well at Mount Vernon. Here’s how it worked:

I placed two cameras on tripods and set one camera to a high f-stop, F18 (for bright shells), and the other to a lower f-stop, F13 (for less bright shells, often blue shells). I set both cameras to ISO 200, and I took test shots a few moments before the show to learn the exposure setting to get a good shot of the mansion.

The camera at F18 needed 10 seconds, and the camera at F13 needed six seconds.

At showtime, I locked down the buttons on the camera’s shutter release cables, so they started firing repetitively without me, and I sat back and watched the show. The cameras automatically fired during the entire show, and between both cameras, I captured a beautiful set of images with the mansion and the fireworks correctly exposed.

It’s the same method I use to shoot thunderstorms in D.C. with the monuments in the foreground, but I use lower f-stop and ISO settings for lightning. My cameras are full-frame Sonys with 42 megapixels so I can crop fireworks and lightning photos relatively close and still have a decent resolution.

Let us know if you’ve seen the Mount Vernon fireworks show, or if you have tips for photographing fireworks.



Soldiers in the Colonial Army would have stood shoulder-to-shoulder while firing their muskets, but because of covid-19, the reenactors on the front lawn of Mount Vernon stood six feet apart for the demonstration. (Kevin Ambrose)



Martha Washington explained that her seamstress kept extra fabric from her dress to make a matching mask. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



A close-up photo of Mount Vernon's cupola and its Dove of Peace weather vane with a shell burst. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



Mount Vernon with fireworks. (Kevin Ambrose)



Chocolate ice cream was made the old-fashioned way on Mount Vernon's front lawn Saturday evening. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



Brilliant shell bursts over the roof of Mount Vernon. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



A colorful fireworks scene in the sky above Mount Vernon. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



Visitors to Mount Vernon were welcomed Saturday afternoon by statues of George Washington and his family wearing masks in the Ford Orientation Center. Washington is not well-remembered as a family man, but he helped raise two of Martha Washington's children and two of her grandchildren. (Kevin Ambrose)



Fireworks over Mount Vernon. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)



Blue and red shell bursts over Mount Vernon. (Kevin Ambrose)