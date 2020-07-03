

Croydon Creek, July 1 (John Brighenti/CWG.news/Photos Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Toasty and☀️ with no real rain chances. Heat index approaches 100 degrees in the afternoon, so be ready to sweat.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 92-99.

Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 92-99. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Lows: Low to mid-70s. Tomorrow: Showers/storms? Muggier. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Showers/storms? Muggier. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

Today and tomorrow may feel too close to the 100-degree mark. We can blame the high thermometer today, and higher steaminess (dew points) tomorrow. Chances of classic summertime pop-up storms return for Independence Day and into the next workweek. Remember to hydrate and wear that sunscreen if out and about, safely, during the holiday!

Today (Friday): We warm quickly, under mostly sunny skies, toward the 92-99 degree range. It’s a little muggy, but with dew points in the mid-60s, it isn’t terrible for July. A slight northwesterly breeze near 10 mph helps a little, too. At least we should stay below today’s record high temperature of 101 in the city — some good news? A couple of stray showers or a storm could pop. Confidence: High

Tonight: There’s a tiny chance of a stray, brief shower or storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Dew points are near the muggy 70-degree mark, with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Light northwest breezes blow around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Independence Day (Saturday): Light east-northeast breezes keep high temperatures a bit “cooler,” in the upper 80s to low 90s, but it’s steamier (dew points around 70 degrees) with increased rain chances. Generally, skies are partly sunny with late afternoon having the highest thunderstorm chance. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any brief showers or storms should die out by late evening. Skies should clear out, so check out a full moon with Jupiter and Saturn nearby. Low temperatures are again properly July-like, with low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Slight shower and storm chances continue, with perhaps afternoon hours having a few more than morning. Skies oscillate in sunniness levels, so let’s call it partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s don’t have quite the mugginess punch with them compared with Saturday, but it’s still summerlike, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any final storms should taper off in the evening. Low temperatures bottom out around 70 degrees outside the Beltway, to perhaps mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Uncomfortable but not oppressive heat is possible Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures likely to remain in the 90s. Dew points try their best to stay below the very muggy 70-degree mark. In typical summer fashion, showers and storms may pop — mostly confined to afternoon hours. Confidence: Medium

Beachcast

From New Jersey to the Outer Banks, one big summertime air mass rules the beaches. High temperatures around 90 on Friday slip to the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, thanks to easterly (onshore) breezes. Low temperatures are near 70 to the lower 70s.

Rain chances are fairly minimal, with only a slight threat of a quick thunderstorm in New Jersey and Delaware on Friday night. Remember, though, when thunder roars, head indoors. Small pop-up storms along beaches are known to happen when it’s this warm and moist.

Waves behave (sorry surfers) at no more than 1 to 2 feet high. Water temperatures range from the low to mid-70s along the Jersey Shore, to the lower 80s along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.