

A sun-filled moment at the African American Civil War Memorial. (angela n./Flickr)

Feeling hot, hot, hot — that was pretty much everyone outside today. It’s fairly classic July weather in Washington, though temperatures were on the toasty side of what we typically see this time of year. High temperatures soared to the mid-90s, in part thanks to somewhat drier air than usual and a warming wind off the mountains. In addition to being the hottest day of the year so far, it was the city’s eighth day in a row with temperatures at or above 90. Compared to today, there’s perhaps somewhat better news Saturday and Sunday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Any of the few clouds that formed today quickly dissipate heading into the evening. With a rise in the humidity levels, and all the heat of late, lows are not too low. A range across the 70s seems likely, with the city closer to 80. Winds are light out of the north. A brief shower or storm could trickle into the area near or after midnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Independence Day (Saturday): As far as the Fourth of July goes around here, we’ve seen worse. Skies are partly cloudy and it’s a seasonably hot one. Highs are near 90 most spots. It could be something of a nail-biter to see if National can keep our official 90-degree day streak going. I’d tend to think it will make it there. Either way, heat indexes are pushing 90 before lunch and hit the low-to-mid 90s for the afternoon. By fireworks time, many spots are still feeling like near 90.

Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, which may help fireworks viewing in the city if it comes together.



A few showers or storms may fire up Saturday afternoon into evening. At this point, it doesn't seem like any will be too intense.

A shower or storm could pop up late afternoon and last into evening. At this point it seems unlikely these will cause widespread issues, but a few spots could see some brief unfriendliness in the way of rain and lightning.

Sunday: Skies are filled with considerably more sunshine than clouds. And with that, temperatures are back up compared to Saturday. We’re talking near 90 to low 90s most spots. This means heat indexes in the mid-90s, at least. Any shower or storm chance seems quite slim, but you never know with heat and humidity. Hydrate!

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.