It seems that the longer you live in the nation’s capital, the more you appreciate the beauty that lies around every corner here. During the summer months, even the atmosphere pitches in, with gorgeous sunsets almost a routine.

But the D.C. area may see more than their fair share of sublime sunsets, thanks in part to collection of atmospheric processes that feed off a perfectly-sculpted landscape. The orientation of the Blue Ridge, proximity to the Chesapeake, and topography of the surrounding land also plays a role.

[Setting sun casts gorgeous cloud shadows in Washington (Photos)]

Not every night is guaranteed to dazzle, but there’s always beauty if you know where to look. Here we break down the secrets to Washington’s stunning sunsets.

The best colors follow intense storms



Washington National Cathedral is seen during sunset after a storm on June 19, 2017, in Washington (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

As counterintuitive as it may seem, some of the most spectacular skies often follow the most severe storms. That’s due to a number of reasons.

First, the setting sun needs a backdrop onto which to cast its delicate hues. Clear skies are great, but there’s nothing for the sun’s rays to “land on” during golden hour. That’s why it helps to have a few well-positioned clouds. The taller the clouds in depth, the more layers of sky they tower through, and the larger the canvas for the sun to paint. That’s why thunderstorm clouds, which billow at the bottom and transform into diaphanous wispy ice clouds at the top, are ideal.

You don’t want them to block the sun — but rather to catch it. That’s why the storms are best if placed just to the east, opposite the setting sun. This time of year, the sun rises in the east-northeast — in the direction of Philadelphia — and sets to the west-northwest over the Panhandle of Maryland.

This time of year, evenings often feature a weak “bay breeze” blowing in from the Chesapeake, where hot air rising off the land is replaced by a slightly cooler air mass off the water. That subtle boundary is often enough to bubble up some clouds or storms to our east, or enhance preexisting thunderstorms as they pass east of the D.C. to Baltimore corridor. That puts them in a prime location to help spawn a stellar D.C. sunset.

Most thunderstorms in our area move in from the west. The average speed of storms is about 20 to 30 mph.

Storms over the mountains



Storm at sunset on Skyline Drive on August 17, 2019. (Jim Havard/Flickr) (Jim Havard via Flickr)

Having the Blue Ridge to our west is even more helpful when it comes to sunset colors. That’s because differential heating over the mountain can trigger weaker thundershowers on days when the Interstate 95 corridor may be devoid of storms.

That may not leave us with a ripping thunderhead at sunset, but instead an occasional “orphan anvil” or remnant cirrus cloud layer that can linger long after a cell’s updraft has eroded. That makes for a few icy clouds left behind high up in the atmosphere. And even after the cotton-ball cumulus near the surface have died off with the waning daylight, those high-altitude cirrus clouds can shimmer in the peachy glow.

The best of both worlds

Sometimes, you get a storm in the process of dying around sunset. That was the case on August 17, 2019. The time lapse video at the very top of this article shows the extinguished updraft near the ground withering as surface-level heating was lost, with the storm clouds gradually disintegrating upward.

The top of the storm, however, was still present an hour or so later. Objects higher in the atmosphere remain sunlit for longer thanks to the curvature of earth.



An incredible sunset over D.C. in mid June. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

Storms fading with sunset are most common on days with marginal instability near the surface — or the fuel for rising updrafts.

So if your storms are intense enough to last into the night, you’ll want to be behind them for the best chances of a good sunset. (Usually, the more intense storms are associated with cold fronts that clear the skies for easy viewing behind them too). Otherwise, collapsing storms to the west can do the trick.

Mountains help at the mid-levels, too

Check this out! I noticed some standing waves out there today, so had to take a time lapse.



What causes this? Air flowing over the mountains bobbing up and down, sort of like the ripples in a stream in the lee of a stone or obstacle. @capitalweather



The atmosphere is a fluid! pic.twitter.com/J0kl6O7NtM — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) April 14, 2020

With the right wind fetch, air at the mid levels funneled over the Blue Ridge can occasionally result in “mountain waves” downstream. Those alternating bands of cloudy and clear skies can sprinkle in a bit more opportunity for color if they persist through sunset.

They form when air is forced upward, above its “equilibrium level,” or the height at which it is as dense as its surrounding environment. Much like a bobber in a pond, that parcel of air oscillates up and down as it continues to rush downstream — producing ripple-like waves that can manifest themselves as clouds.

Crepuscular rays



Setting sun casts shadows on clouds in Alexandria, Va. on Tuesday. (Matthew Cappucci) (TWP)

One of the most fun ingredients for a breathtaking sunset is crepuscular rays, a series of elongated shadows that produce strips of darkness that puncture the amber sky. The contrasting bands are among the most beautiful complementary features that can adorn a sunset.

The shadowy slivers come from lower-level clouds blocking the sunlight as it’s cast onto a generally thinner, more dilute veil of higher-level clouds above. That’s yet another reason having clouds present at multiple layers can prove beneficial in the prospects of a memorable sunset. This was the case on Tuesday, June 23, as shown in the photo below.



Crepuscular rays at sunset on June 23 in Arlington. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

Sometimes, distant thunderstorms can play a role too — like the one over the Maryland-West Virginia border on Sunday (see below). Despite being 113 miles away from D.C., its impressive height combined with a sun just barely above the horizon to produce a shadow that swept all the way to the Potomac.

So no matter what the weather, it’s never a bad idea to turn your eye to the sky around sunset. The prettiest skies often follow the strongest storms.