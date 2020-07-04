

Heat indexes this afternoon, per the high resolution NAM weather model.

Today’s daily digit

5/10: It’s the Fourth but it’s complicated. Less hot, yet still pretty hot, plus humidity is up. I’ll be celebrating at home.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

It took about two weeks longer than usual to get to our first 95-degree reading of the summer, then we upped the ante and hit 97 yesterday. It won’t be that hot today, but humidity will be up, and it almost offsets the difference in temperature. On the bright side, there’s not much in the way of storm risk to dampen any celebrations. That’s about all that’s bright in this forecast, except the sun that keeps beating down on us. Water and sunscreen are vital!

Today (Saturday): Skies are partly cloudy, and it’s classic July in Washington. Hot, at least somewhat hazy, and humid. Highs are down a handful of degrees from yesterday. We’re mainly looking at near 90 to low 90s. Higher humidity offsets that a bit. Heat indexes are near 90 by late morning, heading to the low and mid-90s in the afternoon. It’ll still feel close to 90 near sunset.



A few showers or storms are possible today, but they shouldn’t cause much of a problem.

Any risk of showers or storms is quite small in any one spot. If any do develop, they should tend to favor afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is anticipated, but some brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are possible with any storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are trending clear around sunset, and it’ll be very warm for fireworks. Low and mid-80s are likely, with heat indexes close to 90 in urban centers. Winds may remain favorable for viewing from the city, or out of a direction other than south, but they’re calming into dark, which may lead to lingering smoke. Lows are in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s one of those near wall-to-wall sunshine kind of days. With plentiful heat and humidity, a random shower or storm might pop, but I wouldn’t expect it to do a whole lot. High temperatures are in the low 90s most spots, with heat indexes in the mid-90s, and perhaps some upper 90s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As it remains rather humid, we don’t see temperatures fall too far at night. Lows are mainly in the 70s, under partly cloudy skies. There could be a patch or two of fog by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

This pattern is stuck, and it’s not one you want to be stuck in for as long as we are going to end up stuck in it. Partly to mostly sunny skies rule Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures head toward the low 90s, give or take, both days. Odds of rain don’t seem particularly high, but some showers or storms could arise either day, tending to favor elevation to the west. Confidence: Medium

