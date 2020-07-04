

A surprise display of fireworks sponsored by Macy's explode over the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan as seen from a pier in Hoboken, N.J., late Tuesday, June 30. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Independence Day has arrived, and with it one of the most weather-dependent outdoor occasions of the year. Behind the firework displays, festivities, and events lie months of planning, often with contingency plans in place in case storm clouds brew. But even if wet weather doesn’t threaten, there are still important weather-related considerations to keep in mind when planning any socially-distant firework viewing.

Wind is a biggie. Not only can it jeopardize the safety of launching fireworks to begin with, but, more importantly, the wind steers where the smoke ends up. That can affect air quality in populous areas, posing a health concern for some. And if you’re not breathing in pollutants, smoke can still obstruct your view of a fireworks show. Knowing which direction the wind is blowing is a surefire way to guarantee a healthy, and enjoyable, experience.

Even more influential is the temperature. At the ground, it determines how you feel. But temperatures aloft are responsible for how quickly smoke diffuses and vents. There’s far more meteorology involved than meets the eye.

Beyond the meteorology though, during the coronavirus pandemic this year special care should be taken to ensure social distancing. Avoid large or dense gatherings, and follow the latest CDC guidelines and guidance from local officials.

So what do you need to know if you’re looking to safely enjoy any Fourth of July spectacles in the sky? We break down the science here.

Air temperature

Hard to see much of the fireworks from here at the Washington Monument — a lot of them just disappearing into a cloud of smoke. Crowds are starting to pack up and head out. pic.twitter.com/PkJ60jbSF2 — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) July 5, 2019

Perhaps the greatest factor you need to know about is air temperature. But not necessarily at the ground — but, rather, aloft. It will play an enormous role in the quality of the show you enjoy.

Doubtful? Consider last year’s fireworks display in Washington D.C. The nation’s capital turned into a smoky smogbank as pent-up smoke accumulated to hazardous levels at the surface.

It was all thanks to a temperature inversion — or an increase of temperature with height — a few thousand feet up. The presence of particulate matter in the atmosphere rivaled some of the worst smogs of China and India.

A pocket of air will only rise so long as it’s less dense, usually meaning warmer, than its surroundings. It’s the same premise behind how a hot air balloon works. If you suddenly cooled all the air in the balloon, you’d abruptly be sinking out of the sky.

That means the temperatures way above your heads can regulate how clean the air you breath is. It’s a factor to take into consideration. Inversions are oftentimes strongest at night, when the surface loses heat more quickly than the air above it due to radiational cooling.

Sometimes, inversions are even something you can see. Have you ever spotted chimney smoke or the exhaust from a power plant flattening out upon hitting some invisible ceiling-like barrier? That’s from an inversion. Or the flat-topped anvil of a strong thunderstorm? Another inversion at a bigger scale. That one has a name — the layer of the atmosphere known as the tropopause.

Being cognizant of temperature inversions is important for firework planners not just from a health standpoint, but with regards to visibility as well. A buildup of smoke and other pollutants can render the show a bust for all but those immediately near the launch site. Even the most miraculous fireworks are no good if you can’t see them through a smoke cloud.

Wind



A view of fireworks over Times Square on July 1, 2020 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Wind speed and direction can have a bearing both on the track fireworks and their associated debris take and where the smoke ends up. A 2004 study found that a three-inch firework shell would wind up an average of 197 feet downwind if launched in 20 mph winds. That means you’d have to sit more than two thirds of a football field’s length away under those circumstances just to remain safe from firework debris — and that’s only for a firework launched vertically.

The paper argues that a one foot spherical shell “under fairly typical conditions” launched at twenty degrees to the horizontal could wind up more than a thousand feet downwind.

Combine both effects and you clearly have to know where to sit.

The wind also can cause smoke to drift, sometimes considerable distances before it disperses. The faster the wind, the quicker it will become entrained in turbulent eddies in the atmosphere and dissipate.

For optimal viewing, consider sitting in the direction from which the wind originates. If you’re watching the fireworks from the roof of a structure, find one upwind of where the fireworks are being launched, rather than downwind.

Combining wind and temperatures



An Indigo plane lands amidst evening smog at the Delhi airport in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Two days after Diwali festival, Delhi's air quality continued to hover between the 'very poor' and 'severe' category. (Manish Swarup/AP)

A stiff enough wind helps “mix out” inversions, in turn permitting pollution near the surface to be swept away. If there’s an inversion and no wind, not only does the pollution not move horizontally — it also can’t rise, since there’s nothing to eradicate the inversion. And so the smoke is stuck, pollution festers, and visibility is compromised.

That’s frequently a problem in India during Diwali, the Hindu festival of the lights. Air pollution often soars to more than 20 times safe levels thanks to small metallic particulate matter released by fireworks. In past years, the Supreme Court has even had to step in to ban the sale of certain fireworks, and stipulate when they can be set off.

In 2018, pollution during the fireworks show literally spiked off the charts. New Delhi’s chief minister referred to the scene as a “gas chamber.”

Thunderstorms



Cumulonimbus clouds over the District as seen from Arlington. (John Sonderman/Flickr) (John Sonderman)

Thunderstorms are dangerous when it comes to viewing fireworks. Lightning can jump upwards of ten miles from a parent thunderstorm, bringing the danger of electrification into clear air. The chances of that happening are low, but it’s important to play it safe.



This photo shows the Washington Monument getting struck by lightning during the evening of July 1, 2005. (Kevin Ambrose)

When thunder roars, go indoors and wait at least 30 minutes after hearing the last thunder before going back outside.

Viewing in the Nation’s Capital in 2020

D.C. mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has expressed concern regarding the federal government’s Fourth of July plans in the District due to the coronavirus, and has discouraged residents from attending.

However, for those attending, the weather should be cooperative.

Light winds from the east and southeast should encourage smoke to move gradually westwards. This could push the smoke from the National Mall over the Potomac River towards regions between Arlington National Cemetery and North Rosslyn. Your best bet will be to position east of the fireworks.

Fortunately, temperature profiles in the atmosphere will encourage the smoke to rise unimpeded. Interestingly enough, any smoke plumes that remain dense enough will completely switch direction as winds pivot from the northwest about a mile above the ground. That will bring hazy skies to the District, but the smoke will be far enough aloft to obviate any air surface quality concerns downtown.

If you happen to live north or south of the District, you may be able to actually see the smoke pulling a complete 180 degree turn as it drifts west-northwest first and then east-southeast.

Any isolated thundershower chances should come to an end before the fireworks begin.

