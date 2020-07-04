

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Keep hydrating! We’ll be slow to cool down from the low to mid-90s. Going into sunset, and a couple regional fireworks displays, light southerly breezes will recharge the mugginess. Spotty downpours with very small hail will be present this evening; a couple of unlucky spots may see rain last over 20 minutes. Remember to head inside if you hear thunder.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Cloud levels and rain chances will slowly decline, but watch the radar through mid-evening or so. Dew points will rise above the 70-degree mark, into gross, muggy levels. Low temperatures around sunrise will bottom out in the low to mid-70s. South-southeast breezes will only be around 5 mph by late night. Have a safe and happy Fourth!

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will still be hot, with an increasingly familiar temperature range of around 90 degrees to mid-90s for the highs. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms, but nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Clouds will be less prevalent than on Saturday, and dew points may ease back into the slightly less-uncomfortable 60s. Southwesterly breezes will remain light.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through early week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



One thing that won’t change about the Fourth of July this year is the heat. Check out D.C.'s July temperature trend since 1970, as well as a snapshot of local July 4 climate extremes.

Sure, almost every Fourth of July in D.C. is hot and muggy. Today’s heat index values, when combining the air temperature with the muggy-feeling humidity, eyed the 100-degree mark. That feels close to the high temperature record for the date (from 1919, see above), but luckily the thermometers stays below that. We also stay much drier than July 4, 2004.

For more context on our warming climate, notice the July average temperature trend above. Compared with July’s average temperature in 1970, 2019′s July was 2.2 degrees warmer than 49 years earlier. If you have been around the area for that long, you’re not imagining a bit more discomfort lately than the 1970s.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.