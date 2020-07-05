Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: These kinds of extended heat waves can wear you down, and this may be just the beginning.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, a few p.m. storms? Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

Tonight: Muggy, an evening storm or two possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Still hot and humid, chance of late-day storms. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

Forecast in detail

When I think summer in D.C., I think “hazy, hot and humid." That’s exactly what we’ll see through midweek and perhaps well beyond, as high pressure sets up shop across the eastern U.S. That means highs in the 90s, moderate to high humidity, and our air conditioners crying “Uncle!” A few storms may provide brief relief here and there, but watch out because they could be strong to severe.

(The Washington POst)

Today (Sunday): This is going to get repetitive, so I’ll apologize in advance. Mostly sunny skies push morning temperatures quickly through the 70s into the 80s, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s and high humidity (dew points near 70 to the low 70s). Winds are very light from the south around 5 mph. Clouds may start to build in the heat of the afternoon, with isolated to scattered storms possible late afternoon into mid-evening. A few could turn strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: After the chance a few strong to severe storms through mid-evening, we’re left with muggy conditions into the overnight. Partly cloudy skies may look serene but you’ll feel the "instant sweat” levels as you step outside even in the darkness. Overnight lows stay up in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): You may recognize the pattern here. Mostly sunny skies push temperature into and through the 80s again, and by afternoon we’re back in the low-to-mid 90s for highs with high humidity. Clouds again build in the heat of the day with another chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon into evening. Winds remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: I’m trying not to use the word “oppressive”, because we could truly do worse. But the warm and humid air is plenty uncomfortable, with not much of a breeze to help. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy after the evening storm chance, as overnight lows settle again in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High



Stormy skies over Northern Virginia yesterday afternoon. (Chris Duncan via Twitter)

A look ahead

More of the same is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday I’m afraid. We’ll be back into the 90s both days, and if anything the humidity is even slightly higher. The chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms continues, mainly during the afternoon into evening. No changes Tuesday night either, with partly cloudy and sticky conditions as lows remain very warm, in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

