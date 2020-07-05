

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts over 58 mph are possible over the next couple of days as our heat wave continues. Most thunderstorms will die down tonight by mid-evening. More will pop again tomorrow afternoon, with heavy downpours perhaps more prevalent than with this evening’s storms.

Through Tonight: Thunderstorms, a few of which may have small hail and damaging wind gusts, will abate through mid-evening. Mugginess will stay oppressive, with dew points at or above 70 degrees and low temperatures cooling off only into the 70-to-78-degree range.

Tomorrow (Monday): Heat, humidity, storms, repeat. Morning hours may see mostly sunny skies, helping us launch again into the low to mid-90s as clouds slowly increase in the afternoon. Heat-index values near or around 100 degrees are likely.

Thunderstorms will again pop after 1 p.m., with increasing chances into the early evening. Most of the storms will be “everyday” summertime standards, but a few could bring very heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. Outside of storms, the day’s average southerly wind speed will stay near 10 mph.

Fireworks and photographers at the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington on July 4. (Vincent via CWG.news/Flickr)

D.C.'s number of hot days jumping ahead of average …

We’re making up for lost time? Our heat wave could last much of this week and jump our summer’s heat into above-average category, ahead of schedule. We’ve had a total of 13 days at or above 90 degrees since June 1. This coming week, we see little to no break in the 90-plus-degree heat.

Should we hit 90 degrees or above through Thursday, that takes us to 18 days total since June 1. That’s half of our annual average (36 days) of 90-plus-degree days. There’s a little bit of hope Friday/Saturday that we stay below 90 degrees, but it’s a low-to-medium-confidence forecast when looking out to the end of the week.

