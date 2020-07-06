

Cumulonimbus cloud over the District on Friday. (angela n./Flickr) (angela n.)

4/10: Muggy with more storms in the mix. Meh.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: 90 to 95.

Forecast in detail

For the next several days, at least, this persistent hot, muggy weather pattern shows no sign of relenting. And these sticky conditions continue to fuel late-day storm chances. But, later this week into the weekend, there’s some chance the heat eases slightly, but it may be tough to shake the humidity and storm chances.

Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1 (The Washington POst)

Today (Monday): Today’s a lot like both weekend days, with hot and humid conditions (dew points in the low 70s) and scattered late-day storms. Highs reach the low to mid-90s, and it feels close to 100 with the humidity. A few of the scattered storms that develop could be intense with bursts of damaging winds and hail. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms should diminish by sunset, with partly cloudy and warm conditions overnight. Lows range from the upper 60s in our cooler areas to the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Here we go again. Another hot one with plenty of humidity around as well. Some pop-up storms are likely but probably will be a bit less numerous than Monday. Highs are mostly in the low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any evening storms dissipate quickly with the loss of daylight. Overnight, it’s warm and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is ostensibly a carbon copy of Tuesday, with hot and humid conditions and perhaps some widely scattered late-day storms. Highs reach the low 90s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

We’ll need to watch the track of a tropical low pressure system that may be in our vicinity Thursday and/or Friday. If it comes close enough, we could have frequent showers and the heat would ease slightly, with highs in the 80s. But, if the low ends up tracking offshore, we’d probably see little rain with highs closer to 90. Lows may only drop into the 70s for most. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend forecast is also a bit tricky and subject to revision. A cold front should approach and bring the chance of more showers and storms on Saturday. Then it may slow down or even stall, bringing more showers and storms on Sunday. The best chance of showers and storms both days is likely to be in the afternoon and evening, while highs are near 90 and lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Low-Medium

