

Doppler radar estimates of rainfall near Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. (Radarscope)

Severe thunderstorms brought hail, wind and life-threatening flash flooding to the greater Philadelphia area Monday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare “flash flood emergency.” Cars were reported completely submerged beneath floodwaters in the Cheltenham suburb of Philadelphia, while water rescues were ongoing about 3 p.m. north of the city in Abington.

Major flooding North of Philadelphia as nearly stationary storms have dropped >5 inches of rain the last couple of hours. @NWS_MountHolly has issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency for the area as the storms continue. pic.twitter.com/4iDIEQHErt — Kaylan Patel (@WxPatel) July 6, 2020

Frankford Creek in Philadelphia climbed from 1.61 feet at 1 p.m. to 2.81 feet at 2 p.m. before river levels suddenly spiked to more than eight feet barely 20 minutes later. Water levels rose 4.3 feet in only 10 minutes, helping to rapidly inundate low-lying homes and businesses and area roadways.



A hydrograph of Frankford Creek at Philadelphia on Monday. (NOAA)

At 3:12 p.m., the creek crested at 9.73 feet, just shy of the 10-foot “major” flood stage. The creek reached a 13.56-foot flood stage on June 6, 2018, during thunderstorms that forced the closure of parts of Interstates 95 and 75.

During that same time frame Monday afternoon, the creek’s water flow rate increased by a factor of 350. The babbling brook transformed into a roaring river, with a peak flow rate near 8,000 cubic feet per second.

[Severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches issued for D.C. area through Monday evening]

Flooding along Frankford Creek has been recorded back to at least the 1800s. In 1931, a study was conducted to estimate that the creek would hit flood stage once flow surpassed 2,200 cubic feet per second.

Tacony Creek snakes through Northern Philadelphia, becoming Frankford Creek before emptying into the Delaware River, and was reported “completely out of its banks,” according to the National Weather Service. Pennypack Creek, near Northeast Philadelphia Airport, passing through Holmesburg before also feeding into the Delaware, was also just shy of major flood stage.

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY

has been for the northern Philadelphia area and adjacent portions of New Jersey, where 4-6” of rain has fallen. Life threatening flash flooding is occurring with numerous water rescues reported. Stay off the roads and move to higher ground if flood waters pic.twitter.com/pQcAGVFTVx — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) July 6, 2020

Rainfall rates in Monday’s storms probably exceeded 3 inches per hour, a result of the exceptionally warm and humid air mass in place. Doppler radar estimated that as much as 6.22 inches had fallen just south of Rockledge, a suburb about five miles north northeast of downtown Philly, as of 3:45 p.m.

A second rainfall maximum was located to the northwest near King of Prussia, where about 4 inches fell.

Golf ball-sized hail also fell northeast of the city in Levittown, while a 66 mph gust was recorded with storms farther to the east over New Jersey. Meanwhile, a weather spotter in northeast Philadelphia near Rockledge also measured 4.9 inches of rainfall — more than the 4.35 inches Philadelphia averages during the entire month of July.



Dopper radar revealed the “cold pool” at the center of a cluster of severe thunderstorms that brought flooding to Philadelphia and surrounding areas July 6. (GR2 Analyst)

Thunderstorms on Monday formed in an environment that favored pulse-type storms. That meant individual storms were not likely to last long, but clusters could persist as one updraft would collapse and kick up a separate updraft nearby.

The first thunderstorms explosively developed in central New Jersey around 2 p.m., those storms standing still and ultimately collapsing. That produced a circular “outflow boundary,” or ring of cool thunderstorm “exhaust” that surged outward in all directions. Additional storms formed along the leading edge of that annular breeze, expanding outward ahead of the “cold pool” left in its wake.

[A June derecho blasted Philadelphia region with 80 mph winds, with damaging supercell storm just hours later]

Philadelphia International Airport fell from 91 degrees at 2 p.m. to 74 at 3 p.m. as storms sagged south and brought cooler air behind. The core of the storms largely dodged the airport, however, which only picked up 0.18 inches of rain as of 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm also impacted New York City on the northern periphery of the cold pool. Areas just northwest of the city saw upward of 4 inches of rain, while parts of northern New Jersey near Morristown had also picked up close to 4 inches as of 4:45 p.m.