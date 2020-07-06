

Three dimensional view of damaging storm in northern Anne Arundel County Sunday. (GR2 via Matthew Cappucci)

Sunday’s excessive heat and humidity gave rise to an intense thunderstorm that was responsible for 19 injuries in the community of Pasadena in northern Anne Arundel County.

The injuries occurred as a violent burst of wind toppled a tree that landed on a garage where people gathered for a child’s birthday party were sheltering around 5 p.m.

The Anne Arundel Fire Department reported one person was critically injured and five others were in serious conditions but that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Structural Collapse | #Pasadena | 19 patients transported- 17 adult, 2 pediatric | 1 critical NLT, 5 serious, 13 minor transported to 5 area hospitals | searches of the structure afterwards all negative — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 5, 2020

The incident occurred in Pasadena’s heavily wooded Lake Shore community, located about 30 miles northeast of Washington and 15 miles south of Baltimore.

Ahead of the storm, temperatures on Sunday afternoon soared into the low 90s across the Washington and Baltimore region, and factoring in the humidity, it felt close to 100.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Anne Arundel County as the storm approached and cautioned winds could reach 60 mph. The storm had a history of producing large hail in Harford and Baltimore counties, up to 1.25 inches in diameter, and a buoy one mile south of Fells Point clocked a 58 mph wind gust.



Radar view of damaging storm in Pasadena, Md. on Sunday. (GR2)

As the storm tracked south-southwest into northern Anne Arundel County from just north of Baltimore, it maintained a very intense appearance on the radar. Radar imagery suggested the storm unloaded rainfall at rates in excess of 3.5 inches per hour and towered to 50 to 55 thousand feet, as shown in the vertical radar slice below when it explosively developed.



Vertical radar structure of intense storm near Pasadena, Md. Sunday. (Weather Lab)

The elevated core of liquid water and ice, shown by the magenta colors, is between 20,000-30,000. This core is consistent with the generation of hail, and its collapse likely generated a powerful outblast of damaging wind at the surface, what is termed a downburst.

The storm was fueled by extreme instability by Washington-Baltimore region standards in July. We assess instability using a parameter called CAPE (convective available potential energy). A value over 2,000 Joules/kg is considered significant for a summer afternoon. Depending how you calculated Sunday’s CAPE, the numbers come out to 3,500-4,500 Joules/kg. All that buoyant energy assured core updrafts that shot upwards to nearly ten miles in the atmosphere.

At times, this storm cell showed short-lived supercell characteristics, meaning it contained some rotation and radar displayed a tell-tale hook signature.



Radar image showing short-lived supercell (hook echo) as imaged by the terminal doppler radar at BWI. (RadarScope)

What set up the rotation, that created the hook, is a bit more vexing. For supercells, we look for a deep layer of strong wind shear (winds that increase speed with altitude), at least 40 knots of shear. According to Sunday’s data, about 25-30 knots was in play.

It’s very likely that some additional shear, and even inherent “spin”, was acquired by the storm cell as it tracked along the Bay Breeze front. The front separates cool Bay water from hot inland air. Invisible, horizontal “vortex tubes” – created as the denser, colder air sneaks in beneath the warmer air – could have been drawn into the vertical by the strong storm updraft. This locally generated spin may have added to the spin created by the larger region of environmental wind shear, causing a weak whirlwind and hook echo to develop along the southern flank of the storm cell.

While the Baltimore to Anne Arundel County storm was the most intense, several others formed in the Washington region Sunday. A storm that rapidly flared up in Arlington brought down a tree on Chain Bridge Road, while another storm in Herndon produced quarter-sized hail - both between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Additional storms, which could become severe, are likely to pop up around the Washington and Baltimore region again on Monday afternoon and early evening.

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.

