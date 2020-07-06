

* Flash flood warning for parts of Prince George's County until 12:30 a.m. | Storm coverage from today *

Temperatures spiked to the mid-90s this afternoon, as the official high temperature for Washington clocked in at 96. Day 11 in a row of 90 degrees or greater for the city, and we’ve got another on the way tomorrow. The storms from earlier in the day are headed away, but we’ll see risks for rain continue to dot the landscape into tomorrow.

Through tonight: Showers and storms are totally out of the region by midnight or so, if not before. Activity from here is confined to places south and southeast of the immediate area. Skies trend clearer and lows settle from near 70 outside the Beltway to the mid-and-upper 70s in the city. Patchy fog may develop late night, especially where it rained. Winds are light from the south.

Heat index forecast for 2 p.m. Tuesday from the NAM weather model.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s more of the same tomorrow, at least when it comes to heat. We could have some clouds to deal with at times, and isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, but they’re seemingly less widespread and intense than today. Highs reach the low to mid-90s, with heat index values around 100. South winds blow around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen, grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

