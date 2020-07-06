* Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. | Flash flood watch until 9 p.m. *



A hot, unstable air mass over the Washington and Baltimore region has set the stage for numerous strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The storms may be hit or miss, but they could erupt quickly with little notice and unleash bursts of damaging winds and hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the northern Mid-Atlantic until 11 p.m. Monday night, extending through Washington and Baltimore to eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey.

A storm watch means conditions are conducive to the development of storms and you should stay alert. If a storm warning is subsequently issued, it means a storm is imminent or beginning, and you should seek shelter indoors.



Severe thunderstorm watch area. (National Weather Service)

A flash flood watch is also up for much of the Washington and Baltimore area, the summertime moisture set to brew slow-moving downpours that could drop one to three inches of rain in a hurry.

The storms come less than 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm injured 19 people in Anne Arundel County on Sunday evening; violent winds toppled a tree onto a garage where guests children’s birthday party were sheltered.

Storms at a glance

Timing: Storms look to fire along and west of Interstate 81 as early as 3 p.m., with thunderstorms bubbling up in the D.C. to Baltimore corridor by 4 or 5 p.m.

Individual storms should last an hour or less, but some places — especially near and east of the District — could see multiple waves of thunderstorms. Areas to the west should see their storms wind down by mid evening, though thunderstorms may linger in eastern zones until after sunset

Impacts: Strong to locally damaging winds could accompany any storms that develop, along with hail to the size of quarters or perhaps a little larger in the most intense cores. Frequent lightning will also be a threat with any storms.

Thunderstorms will develop and collapse quickly due to their pulse-type nature, so it won’t take long for any towering clouds to begin spitting out lightning strikes.

Flash flood risk: The slow-moving storms may eventually move into clusters capable of producing torrential downpours, with rainfall rates briefly topping three inches per hour. A few locations could see a quick 1 to 3 inches of rain if storms stall.

Discussion

A toasty summer airmass in place juxtaposed against cool air at high altitudes has left the atmosphere highly unstable, offering storms plenty of fuel to work with. As the lower atmosphere warms in the mid-afternoon sun, a spattering of storms will quickly bubble up. Satellite imagery already revealed building clouds — the precursor to thunderstorm development — east of the Blue Ridge around 2 p.m. as strong storms quickly fired in New Jersey.

“Today, like Sunday, the atmosphere will become exceedingly unstable, with isolated, rapid development of severe thunderstorms,” wrote Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “Given the tremendous buoyancy for strong updrafts, expect isolated to scattered instances of large hail, damaging winds, intense lightning and torrential downpours. Storms may once again be particularly intense along and near the Bay.”

Slightly lacking today are winds at the mid-levels, which means there won’t be much to move storms along. Any thunderstorms that occur will eventually rain themselves out, their cores collapsing — perhaps accompanied with strong or damaging wind gusts — after a little while. The quick pulse nature of storms today makes predicting them especially challenging, making it all the more important to seek shelter if a warning is issued.

Storms will likely be strongest and most numerous just to the west of the Chesapeake Bay, where an onshore “bay breeze” could give storms a boundary to develop on. There are some indications storms may cluster along that boundary and survive into the evening even after the sun has begun to set.