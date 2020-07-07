

A departing thunderstorm on Monday. (Rex Block/Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, scattered afternoon storms. Highs: 90 to 95.

Forecast in detail

We’re stuck with lots of hazy, hot and humid days ahead as we watch the skies each afternoon and evening for pop-up thunderstorms. Highs should keep hitting the 90s through at least Wednesday, then maybe a short break Thursday and/or Friday as a coastal low gets close enough to increase cloud cover and rain chances. The heat picks back up again over the weekend though.

(The Washington Post)

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies prevail most of the day as temperatures move into the low to mid-90s yet again, along with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s) that pumps those heat indexes up to around 100 or hotter. Stay hydrated and sun-protected when out and about. Also watch for scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms, but they should be much less numerous than Monday. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph, except higher around any storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Lingering scattered evening thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and a muggy overnight as lows only dip into the 70s. Light winds from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny again and still quite hot and humid, with highs from around 90 to the low 90s. There’s yet another chance of widely scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another muggy night under partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday should start partly to mostly sunny, but could trend toward the cloudier side later in the afternoon as a low-pressure system moves up the East Coast toward our direction. Highs should still manage to reach the low 90s, with moderate to high humidity again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon could become more widespread Thursday night under cloudy skies and lows in the muggy 70s again. Confidence: Medium

The weather guidance is still complicated for Friday in determining the degree of impact from a coastal low-pressure area, but the current trends favor cloudy skies, scattered showers and storms, and highs in the mid- to upper 80s to maybe around 90. That humidity probably won’t quit either, so it’ll still feel uncomfortably muggy. More showers and storms are possible Friday night, with lows in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Low

The weekend could deal with some lingering cloud cover and thunderstorm chances on Saturday (highs in the upper 80s to low 90s), but then Sunday should head back toward partly to mostly sunny skies, with hot and humid highs in the low to maybe mid-90s. Partly cloudy and muggy Saturday night, with lows in the 70s as both that night and Sunday run the risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm, too. Confidence: Low-Medium

