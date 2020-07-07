It was an odd day, when extended morning clouds were pretty nice. They helped keep temperatures back a bit compared with recent times, at least before the sun broke through. Regardless, the city managed to snag the 12th day in a row of 90 degrees or higher. That ties last year’s longest streak, and we soon head into historic territory should it go on. Even without that heat, the humidity is punishing, and it’s not really going anywhere.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few showers or storms may continue to roam until sunset or so. Overnight, it will be muggy and partly cloudy. Lows will largely dip to the low and mid-70s. Southerly winds will become light and variable. A few patches of fog could develop.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be quite like today but probably with less in the way of morning cloudiness. Highs will be right around 90 and into the low 90s, with heat indexes making the mid-90s. There’s a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Winds will be from the south about 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out by rain.
High plains magic: It’s that time of year. Sorta. A quite active stretch of thunderstorms continues in parts of the northern plains and into Canada, one that has produced plenty over the first week of July. And the threat persists today across Montana and its surroundings. With strong high pressure locked over the central United States, additional storm systems may affect that region into the future.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.