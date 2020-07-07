

It was an odd day, when extended morning clouds were pretty nice. They helped keep temperatures back a bit compared with recent times, at least before the sun broke through. Regardless, the city managed to snag the 12th day in a row of 90 degrees or higher. That ties last year’s longest streak, and we soon head into historic territory should it go on. Even without that heat, the humidity is punishing, and it’s not really going anywhere.

Through Tonight: A few showers or storms may continue to roam until sunset or so. Overnight, it will be muggy and partly cloudy. Lows will largely dip to the low and mid-70s. Southerly winds will become light and variable. A few patches of fog could develop.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be quite like today but probably with less in the way of morning cloudiness. Highs will be right around 90 and into the low 90s, with heat indexes making the mid-90s. There’s a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Winds will be from the south about 5 to 10 mph.



The moon over Washington early this morning. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out by rain.

High plains magic: It’s that time of year. Sorta. A quite active stretch of thunderstorms continues in parts of the northern plains and into Canada, one that has produced plenty over the first week of July. And the threat persists today across Montana and its surroundings. With strong high pressure locked over the central United States, additional storm systems may affect that region into the future.

Clear cone of condensation on this tornado in Hemingford, Nebraska! @severestudios /Dan Fitts; severe storms possible in a few pockets from northern plains to the northeast. I’ll showcase on @GMA pic.twitter.com/NglCIz992c — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) July 3, 2020

Tornado north of Meyrone Sk! Lots of hail but not much damage. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/DEgqsc5TNw — Justin Bouvier (@JustinBouvier) July 4, 2020

Witnessed a #tornado on the northern of two strong #supercells in NE WY at 526 MDT. Was on Hwy 112 about 1/2 way btwn Alzada and Hulett looking west and captured entire life cycle. #wywx @NWSRapidCity pic.twitter.com/5RvL2JIAYR — Tom A. Warner (@ztresearch) July 7, 2020

Just stepped outside at work and WOW. This thing is a monster and is headed toward Rapid City. Main threats right now are 60 mph winds and half dollar size hail. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/Q7cej6p6V3 — David Stradling (@chaser_dave) July 7, 2020

