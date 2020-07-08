

Cooling off in Seneca Creek near Seneca, Md., on the Fourth of July. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: The bad-hair-day streak continues with no end in sight.

Express forecast

Today: Hot and very humid, maybe an isolated p.m. storm: Near 90 to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

This extended heat wave (which some just call “summer” around here) continues with a chance to reach or surpass 90 each day through the weekend, although we may fall just short of that mark Friday. Otherwise, the relentlessly high humidity continues with a chance of isolated to scattered storms each day. The Friday forecast is a tricky one.

Today (Wednesday): Higher pressure overhead should reduce storm chances a bit. But otherwise it’s much of the same today with partly sunny skies and very high humidity (dew points in the low 70s), as highs head for near 90 to the low 90s, with light winds from the southeast. Despite the lower chance, an isolated shower and storm is possible late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An isolated shower or storm remains possible into the evening. Otherwise the mugginess is palpable under partly cloudy skies. Lows only in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Low pressure to the south should stay far enough to the south to leave us with another mostly dry day. Light winds from the east may increase our cloud cover a bit, though we’ll still call it partly sunny with highs near 90, and the chance of an isolated late-day shower or storm. Humidity remains very high, with dew points in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We should see increasing clouds as that low pressure starts to make a move up the coast, with perhaps an increasing chance of showers and storms toward morning. Lows again settle in the muggy low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday looks to be the trickiest forecast day of the period. Scattered showers and storms are possible as low pressure comes up the coast, but we could end up on the drier side if the low tracks farther to our east. Either way, we should be partly to mostly cloudy and not quite as hot, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90, but still very humid. A few showers and a thunderstorm still possible Friday night, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low

The weekend trends hotter again, with highs in the low 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday continues to be very humid with a chance of scattered showers and storms, followed by a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the low to mid-70s. Sunday may end up a little less humid with a chance of isolated showers and storms. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.