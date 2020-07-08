

Somewhat drier air kicked into the area this afternoon. It helped temperatures head to and past 90, but it also felt slightly less nasty compared to the high humidity of late. This evening should prove less dramatic than recent ones, as clouds have largely been unable to tower high enough to become storms today. Anything in that department is few and far between through tomorrow.

Through Tonight: An isolated storm remains possible into the evening. Besides that, any clouds of the day tend to dissipate. Overnight, it’s mostly clear and muggy. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds become light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We keep playing the same record over and over. As that might suggest, skies are rather sunny and humidity is obnoxious. Highs are around 90. A few showers or a storm could develop in the afternoon. Winds are from the east and southeast around 5 to 10 mph.



Longest 90-degree streak by year in Washington since records began. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

Day 13: We notched our 13th day in a row of 90 degrees or greater in the city. That moves us up to the top 10 percent of years in history (since 1872) for lengthiest heat waves. It’s the longest streak since we did 13 back in 2016. While it does seem clouds and rain associated with soon-to-be Fay could end the streak later this week, it’s just a temporary break if so. Models suggest plenty of 90s, and perhaps even nearing 100 into next week.

