

Colorful sky at sunrise Wednesday from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge in the District. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr) (Jeanne McVey)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Heat and humidity are nothing new but at least showers remain few.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny and humid with just a slight chance of a shower. Highs: 88-92

Partly sunny and humid with just a slight chance of a shower. Highs: 88-92 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late-night showers possible. Lows: 67-73

Mostly cloudy, late-night showers possible. Lows: 67-73 Tomorrow: Showers/thunderstorms possible, breezy. Highs: 84-88

Forecast in detail

Typical summer heat and humidity reign through the weekend. The one twist is a tropical system coming up the coast that may brush the metro area Friday. Most of its heavy rain and gusty winds are likely to focus on the Atlantic beaches in Maryland and Delaware but a few showers are possible as far west as around the Interstate 95 corridor.

Today (Thursday): The morning could start off on the cloudy side but expect plenty of sun mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s) while very light breezes from the east offer little relief. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. A stray shower could pop up late in the afternoon but most areas remain dry. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase as what could become Tropical Storm Fay pushes up the Virginia and Delmarva coastline. Showers are possible near dawn, especially east of Washington. Light northeast breezes could become a little gusty late at night. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): For now it looks like the bulk of the rain and gusty winds from potential storm Fay remains on the Delmarva. The exact track could still shift enough to give the area a period of rain/thunderstorms but is nearly as likely to miss altogether. Showers, if they occur, would be most likely in the morning with just a slight chance in the afternoon with partial sunshine also possible. Winds shift from northeast to southwest and are only about 10 to 15 mph. Highs should remain in the mid- to upper 80s with humidity still high. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: The storm moves away but there is still a slight chance of lingering showers in its wake into the evening, especially northeast of Washington. Skies clear overnight, allowing a nice view of the moon and Mars cuddling in the predawn eastern sky. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s feel warmer given the high humidity. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Skies are partly sunny on Saturday and it remains humid. There is a decent chance for a line of showers/thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and move across the area, and some of them could be on the strong side. High are back to the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers die out in the evening with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday/Monday both feature typical midsummer weather with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity may drop slightly but a few afternoon showers/thunderstorms are still possible. Confidence: Medium

