[D.C. streak of hot weather hits historic territory, and the worst may still be to come]

East winds and partly cloudy skies made an effort to help keep temperatures moderated today, but we’re now into the hottest time of year and moderation is often difficult. We clipped 90 for the 14th day in a row in the city. We stay in this slightly less intense heat scheme through Friday. Odds of rain increase as well, with a storm passing offshore.

Through Tonight: Skies may clear somewhat into the evening as puffy clouds of the day diminish, but clouds should tend to increase overnight as mid- and high-level clouds move in. Showers will work this way from the south and east late at night. For now, it seems they won’t make it into the local area, although a passing shower by dawn can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most spots. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Whether or not Fay is a named storm as it passes, it seems unlikely to do a whole lot around here. Some clouds, especially in the first half of the day, are the most likely result locally. More significant rain could get as close as the bay, or nearby. That means at least a few showers could trickle into our area. We should see at least partial clearing with time, which will let temperatures rise into the mid-80s and perhaps near 90 once again, if we see enough sunshine. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph.



The latest forecast from the National Weather Service through midday Friday, which should capture most or all of the rain locally from a passing storm system.

Pollen update: Tree pollen, grass pollen, and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Hurricane brewing? Tropical Storm Cristina is meandering westward across the eastern Pacific Ocean today, with sustained winds of 65 mph.

Tropical Storm #Cristina over the East Pacific shows some indications of a cyan ring forming in the 37GHz channel. Perhaps an indication that this storm is intensifying... pic.twitter.com/HvBtnkp9HJ — MJVentrice (@MJVentrice) July 9, 2020

The storm has been slow to organize thus far, but there is a window for it to become the first hurricane in the Western Hemisphere this year. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for that by Friday morning.

En el transcurso del día, la #TT #Cristina podría intensificarse a huracán de categoría 1, al sur de la Península de Baja California, alertó el #SMN.



El fenómeno también provoca lluvias en Colima, Jalisco, Sinaloa y Baja California Sur.#DFT pic.twitter.com/ouHjpSeXsk — 88.9 Noticias (@889Noticias) July 9, 2020

