

A satellite shot of Invest 98L on Thursday morning reveals the bulk of thunderstorm activity displaced to the east of the system's swirl, or center of circulation. (RAMMB/CIRA)

The record-setting start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is on the verge of becoming even busier.

A tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form offshore the Mid-Atlantic by the end of the workweek, bringing heavy rain and localized flooding from the Delmarva Peninsula into the Northeast. Up to 4 to 6 inches of rain may fall in some areas and the storm could spawn a few tornadoes and waterspouts.

It’s a race against time to see if this weather system — currently a disheveled axis of spin centered just offshore of eastern North Carolina — will have a chance to develop over the warm waters banked up against the Carolina Coast. Sea surface temperatures west of the Gulf Stream have been unusually warm for this point in the season, an ingredient meteorologists fear could bolster cyclone strength this season.

If the system manages to develop before potentially moving inland over New Jersey or the Delmarva Peninsula on Friday, it could earn the name “Fay” as a tropical or subtropical storm. The National Hurricane Center estimates an 80 percent likelihood of development.

That would make it the earliest “F” storm on record in an already-busy season punctuated by premature storms, the previous record holder being Tropical Storm Franklin, which formed on July 22, 2005.

In an average year, a season’s sixth named storm would form closer to Sept. 8, about two months from now.

A look at Invest 98L as seen from North Carolina radar on Thursday morning. (GR2 Analyst)

On Thursday morning, the tempestuous neophyte, its spin dubbed “Invest 98L” by the National Hurricane Center, was centered off North Carolina. While a peppering of showers adorned its broad circulation, the greatest moisture and most concentrated downpours wrapped into the system well to its east.

Around noontime on Thursday, it became apparent that 98L may be trying to reorganize and shuffle its main axis of rotation. A swirl, or mesoscale convective vortex, appeared on radar induced by thunderstorm activity far northeast of the low-level center.

There is a chance this second area of emerging rotation grows downward toward the surface, becoming the system’s dominant center of circulation. This process could be catalyzed by the thunderstorm activity that first initiated it. Overall, it could portend better chances of development in the hours ahead.

An uncertain forecast



An infrared satellite view of Invest 98L on Thursday morning. (Tropical Tidbits)

Despite its likelihood of affecting land on Friday, uncertainty in its exact path remained enormous even Thursday. With a poorly-defined center and a loosely-organized system, expecting computer models to simulate its eventual motion is like trying to accurately pin the tail on a donkey while blindfolded. It’s partly a guessing game with error that compounds farther out in time.

What we know is that a trough of low pressure arriving from the Ohio Valley may try to “scoop” the system inland. Meanwhile, the low pressure’s associated cold front could act as a guardrail, steering the system up the east coast and focusing its heavy rains.

Predicting where that axis of rainfall sets up will be a challenge. Some models drag the heaviest rain as far inland as the Chesapeake Bay, while others — like the Canadian model or the German ICON model — simulated an offshore track that only clips southeast New England.

Meteorologically-speaking, it’s a head scratcher.

Most likely scenario



The National Weather Service's forecast for rainfall through Sunday. (WeatherBell)

The heaviest rainfall will probably remain east of the system’s center, but near-record atmospheric moisture could set the stage for torrential downpours with 3 inch per hour rainfall rates.

It appears unlikely that the western half of the cyclone, which would affect land areas, will adequately “fill in” with rainfall to match the juiciness of the eastern side, so rainfall totals may fall sharply between the ocean and inland areas.

At this point, the system will probably brush up along or move slightly inland over the eastern Delmarva Peninsula sometime Friday afternoon, continuing northward through New Jersey and very near to the west or over New York City.

The Delmarva Peninsula should expect the bulk of the system’s rainfall late Thursday night into Friday morning, with conditions improving in the afternoon. The heaviest rain is likely at the beaches; locations like Ocean City, Md., Bethany Beach, and Rehoboth could see a quick 2 or 3 inches. Amounts may sharply decrease as you head inland over the Delmarva and especially west of the Chesapeake Bay. While some showers are possible in Washington and Baltimore early Friday, areas along and west of Interstate 95 may miss out on the rain altogether.

Over most of the New Jersey, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, up to two to four inches of rain could fall while Philadelphia would probably be fringed. The most intense rainfall would come Friday into early Saturday. Conditions

In areas that see the heaviest rain, a few 5- or 6-inch amounts can’t be ruled out.

Subtle shifts make a world of difference

Here are the Thursday morning Key Messages regarding the low pressure area near the North Carolina coast. The system will likely become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later today or tonight. More information: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/xt9maeqxxm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 9, 2020

Even the most reliable weather models have been remarkably inconsistent in their depictions of what may unfold, “windshield wipering” with their placement of the heaviest simulated rain totals. As such, a westward shift of 50 or 100 miles — which is feasible — could soak the entirety of the Delmarva Peninsula with several inches of rain and even bring a half inch or more to Washington and Baltimore. That’s less likely, but remains possible.

Meanwhile, a jog to the east — which would have a greater chance of occurring — could shift the heaviest precipitation offshore, sparing New York potential urban flooding issues Friday night and instead leaving the wettest weather to southeast New England.

Surge and wind impacts



Waterspout seen near Emerald Isle, North Carolina associated with Hurricane Dorian in 2019. (Surfline Webcam) (Surfline)

The system probably won’t produce much in the way of wind, with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts possible along the immediate coastline from the Chesapeake Bay through Long Island. If the system does intensify into a tropical storm, a few 40 mph gusts would be possible, primarily east of the center — with the greatest risk on Long Island.

Storm surge flooding, the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land, is not anticipated to be an issue although dangerous rip currents and heavy surf are likely along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast.

An isolated waterspout can’t be ruled out north and east of the system’s center, with a very low chance of a sporadic tornado northeast of the system’s center if the system moves inland.

