

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Still muggy, feeling like mid-90s, even if temperatures are cooled somewhat by clouds and maybe a few showers. Very rainy east of the bay, thanks to Fay.

Express forecast

Today: Shower/storm chances. Especially east of town. Highs: 84-91.

Shower/storm chances. Especially east of town. Highs: 84-91. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight rain chance. Lows: 68-76.

Partly cloudy. Slight rain chance. Lows: 68-76. Tomorrow: Showers/storms possible. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

Showers/storms possible. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s. Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

Our heat streak may continue today, albeit in slightly less intense fashion. We’ve got a bit more cloudiness, especially east of town, as Fay passes offshore. Rain chances also favor points east of the Bay, where up to several inches of rain may fall. Living on the edge is rarely easy, and we’re still keeping an eye on this one just in case.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Generally it’s sunnier west of town, and rainier east. Tropical Storm Fay’s cloud and rain shield may approach the bay and I-95 but halt coming much further west—perhaps a tenth of an inch of rain or less around town. We’ll be right on the edge, so watch radar with us today, especially if you live east of the bay. Fay mutes our high temperatures a bit, with mid-80s to near 90, but it’s still steamy. North winds blow around 10-20 mph. Confidence: Medium



The D.C. area ends up west of most impacts from Fay.

Tonight: Only a slight chance of a shower or storm, especially northeast of town. Skies are partly cloudy, on average. This may allow a glimpse of the comet Neowise! Also, look for the moon and Mars together in the predawn eastern sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light north breezes slowly diminish. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and storms are possible almost any time of day, thanks to atmospheric dynamics not relying only upon the percolation provided by the hot sun. Still, skies should stay partly sunny overall, with a storm focus on afternoon. Steamy near 90 to mid-90s should be our high temperature range. Some storms could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any final strong showers or storms peter out during the evening hours. Shower or a rumble could continue until around midnight. Skies are generally partly cloudy and warm low temperatures are in the upper 60s to mid-70s continue. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Heat continues, with near 90 to mid-90s again our likely high temperatures. Mugginess may not be a major factor, fingers crossed, with dew points dropping toward the low 60s. That’s almost comfortable for this time of year! Skies are more sunny than not, with showers and storms continuing to be slightly possible, especially during afternoon hours. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies are partly cloudy, with only a tiny chance of a shower or storm. Low temperatures around sunrise may get a couple degrees cooler than recently, but air conditioning is still warranted, with mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Mid-summer is on repeat Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Dew points try their best to stay below the very muggy 70-degree mark. In typical summer fashion, showers and storms may pop — mostly confined to afternoon hours. We’ll keep you posted if any steadier areas of rain develop, but that’s only slightly possible at this point in time. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.