

A visible satellite image of Tropical Storm Fay shortly after sunrise on Friday morning. (RAMMB/CIRA)

Tropical Storm Fay developed quickly on Thursday, becoming the earliest “F” storm in Atlantic history amid a record busy start to hurricane season. As daylight dawned Friday, the tempest was drenching the Delmarva Peninsula and New Jersey and was hours away from New York City as its circulation continued to churn north.

Heavy rains were set to overspread the Big Apple by lunchtime Friday, lingering into the evening and triggering pockets of urban flooding.

A tropical storm warning was up for all of coastal Delaware, New Jersey and New York, where a few places could see wind gusts approaching 35 or 40 mph during the day on Friday. But Fay’s greatest impact will be its heavy rain and flooding, torrential downpours brewing in the sweaty tropical atmosphere. Flash flood watches plastered the map from the Delmarva Peninsula north through the Hudson Valley and southwestern New England.

Some areas along the Delmarva coast had seen 3 to 6 inches of rain as of Friday morning with flash flood warnings in effect from Ocean City, Md., through Bethany Beach and Rehobothin Delaware, to Cape May, N.J. Portions of Route 1 along the Delmarva coast were flooded, and substantial flooding was reported in Bethany Beach and the south end of Ocean City where driving was discouraged.

There was also an increasing risk of very isolated waterspouts or tornado activity on Friday afternoon in extreme eastern New Jersey and over Long Island and the shores of southern New England.

Fay comes nearly two months ahead of schedule, hurricane season on average not seeing its sixth named storm until September, when oceans have heated sufficiently and atmospheric circulation patterns aligned to spin up storms.

Fay now

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Fay was located about 75 miles east of Salisbury, Md. Sustained winds near the center, offshore, were estimated at 50 mph. Slightly less intense winds were affecting the shoreline.

Winds of 41 mph were measured in Lewes, Delaware, with a brief gust to 49 mph. Fay was drifting north at 10 mph.



Visible satellite on Friday, July 10, reveals Fay moving north. (Tropical Tidbits)

Fay organized rapidly overnight, moisture filling in across the circulation’s western half. Its rain drenched the Delmarva Peninsula, but never made it west of the Chesapeake Bay. Washington, D.C. enjoyed a pleasant start to the day, along with Baltimore — only about 35 and 15 miles away from Fay’s precipitation shield respectively.

The edge of Tropical Storm Fay is just across the Bay from here. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/6UbtOekWlv — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 10, 2020

Heavy rainfall and flood threat



A Doppler radar image on Friday morning, July 10, reveals a fire hose of moisture drenching parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic associated with Fay. (GR2 Analyst)

Tropical cyclones like Fay often have a sharp western rainfall cutoff, sinking air on the periphery of the system eroding rain shower activity abruptly on a system’s edge. That makes predicting rainfall extremely challenging.

Ocean City, Md., was among the areas under a flash flood warning on Friday morning. Some places there had more than three inches of rain.

#Flooding in Ocean City MD this morning! This as #TropicalStormFay passes by 50 miles. Photos thanks to Tom Brown#ocmd pic.twitter.com/tkZQioYXX2 — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) July 10, 2020

Between 5 and 6 a.m., 1.56 inches fell in Ocean City, a total of 2.75 inches coming down in two hours. Fay’s running precipitation total there was 4.95 inches as of 6 a.m., with some places likely to see totals eclipsing a half foot before conditions begin to improve late Friday afternoon along the Delmarva coast.



A high-resolution model's timing of when rain from Fay will continue working up the East Coast. (Pivotal Weather)

Doppler radar appeared to be digitally underestimating rainfall accumulations, which frequently happens during tropical cyclones. Tropical cyclones are incredibly efficient at producing rainfall, meaning that little evaporation occurs to erode raindrops on the way down.



The National Weather Service's estimates for rainfall associated with Fay. Localized totals may be 30 percent greater than the broad depictions here. (Pivotal Weather)

The fringe of rainfall had just begun to arrive in Philadelphia at 8 a.m., but it’s unlikely Philly will make it too far deep into the core of greatest moisture. Some 1 to 2 inches is likely there before things wind down this evening.

In western New Jersey, 1 to 3 inches is likely, becoming 2 to 4 inches in central and eastern zones. A few 5 to 7 inch totals are probable along the immediate coastline.

New York City remains a tricky call: while Fay’s axis of circulation is likely to pass near or over the city, the greatest slug of torrential rainfall sloughs off to the west of the center. Therefore, 2 to 3 inches is a safe bet over most of the city and western Long Island — like at J.F.K. and La Guardia airports — while even places in New Jersey like Patterson, Newark, and Elizabeth just west of the city could wind up closer to 4 inches.

“Only 3 other systems of at least tropical storm strength appeared to have tracked within 75 mi. of #NYC in July or earlier in the #hurricane season since 1950,” tweeted weather.com’s Jonathan Erdman.

Once Fay moves inland, having made landfall in either northern New Jersey or New York, it will begin to decay. Rain totals will drop off north of the Hudson Valley.

Near record moisture fueling torrential downpours



Near record atmospheric moisture is affecting parts of the Northeast, as seen in this model simulation on Friday, July 10. (WeatherBell)

There is a chance that Friday night’s 8 p.m. weather balloon launch from Upton, N.Y., could encounter all-time record atmospheric moisture. The site has never measured a PWAT, or precipitable water index, exceeding 2.47 inches. PWATs are a column-integrated figure denoting how much water is present in the atmosphere; the higher the number, the more juice available for downpours.

Model simulations suggest PWATs on Friday night could hit 2.5 inches, but timing will be key. If Fay continues at a quicker northward clip than some models are indicating, it will outpace the timing of the balloon launch. Weather balloon launches are synchronized worldwide.

Wind and isolated tornado activity also possible



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center's forecast for possible thunderstorm wind and tornado activity on Friday, July 10. (NOAA/SPC)

In addition to rain, gusty winds along the immediate coastline can be expected too. A few gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely along the Maryland and New Jersey coastlines. An isolated gust over 40 mph cannot be ruled out Friday evening along the southern shores of western Long Island.

An isolated waterspout remains possible as well anywhere offshore of New Jersey to Long Island. A change in wind speed and direction with height, characteristic with the opposing low-level inflow and high-altitude outflow of tropical cyclones, will impart a twisting force on individual cells within Fay’s spiral rain bands. That could cause a couple of storms to rotate.

A potential limiting factor is the lack of sufficient heating needed to generate the strong updrafts associated with potentially tornadic downpours, but if any sunshine develops in southern New England or eastern New Jersey before or between rain bands, that risk could climb acutely higher.

The greatest waterspout or tornado risk near Long Island — which will still be a slim one, but worth being aware of — will exist from 2 p.m. to midnight. In northeast New Jersey, the period after 11 a.m. will feature a growing risk.

For southern Connecticut, that period is about 3 or 4 p.m. through midnight.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather in order to account for the low-end tornado and damaging wind risk.

Rip currents are possible as well, posing a danger at area beaches.

More pleasant weather will build in on Saturday as the day wears on, though scattered thunderstorms are likely in the Mid-Atlantic ahead of a trough of low pressure and approaching cold front.

Jason Samenow contributed to this article.