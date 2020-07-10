The storm was at its peak Friday morning and afternoon, as it slowly approached the Jersey shore. Maximum sustained winds briefly hit 60 mph for a time over the ocean, and gusts along the coast reached 40 to 50 mph from Delaware to New York.

During the first half of Friday, some areas along the Delmarva coast saw four to six inches of rain. Portions of Route 1 along the Delmarva coast were flooded, and substantial flooding was reported in Bethany Beach and the south end of Ocean City where driving was discouraged. Rain had ended there as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Ocean City was among the areas under a flash flood warning on Friday morning. Between 5 and 6 a.m., 1.56 inches fell in Ocean City, and it ended up with 5.48 inches by the time rain ended in the early afternoon.

A few places in eastern Delaware also saw over 5 inches.

By Friday afternoon, flash flood warnings were issued for Philadelphia and New York City, where rainfall rates eclipsed an inch per hour.

Frankford Creek and Pennypack Creek in northern Philadelphia were at flood stage after having both experienced significant flooding during severe storms on Monday.

Flooding closed 3rd Ave in Bay Ridge, New York City north of 65th Street. But by Friday night most of the rain had lifted north of both cities.

Philadelphia recorded over 4 inches of rain while the Big Apple posted just over 2.5 inches.

Sections of coastal New Jersey were also deluged by several inches of rain which caused areas of flooding.

By Friday night, though, the storm was losing steam as its rain departed coastal areas and moved into the interior of northern Pennsylvania and New York State.

Fay comes nearly two months ahead of schedule; hurricane season on average does not see its sixth named storm until September, when oceans have heated sufficiently and atmospheric circulation patterns aligned to spin up storms.

Fay became the first tropical cyclone to make landfall in New Jersey since Hurricane Irene in 2011. Sandy also made landfall near Atlantic City in 2012, but was designated a post-tropical cyclone when it came ashore.

The forecast for Fay

The storm is next predicted to sweep northward through New Jersey overnight Friday into New York’s Hudson Valley before passing through Vermont on Saturday as a tropical depression, reaching the Canadian border by midday.

At 11 p.m., Fay was barely holding on to tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Centered just 15 miles northwest of New York City, Fay was sweeping north at 14 mph.

Tropical storm warnings remained in effect for coastal areas of New York and Connecticut but were no longer in effect for coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

As Fay continues inland, it will further decay and is expected to be downgraded to a depression by Saturday morning. Rain totals will drop off north of the Hudson Valley into upstate New York and Vermont, where one to two inches of rain are predicted before what’s left of Fay heads into Canada Saturday afternoon.