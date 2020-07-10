

Tropical Storm Fay, so close but so far from the Washington area Friday afternoon. (College of Dupage)

Despite a strong tropical storm centered about 130 miles to our east, we ended up with another summer-filled day around here. And we kept the streak alive! It’s now 15 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher in the city, moving us to seventh all-time for lengthiest heat waves. While a cold pocket of air aloft is headed our way in the days ahead, it does seem that we continue to be hotter than not.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: It will be partly cloudy or clearer this evening. Some thunderstorms well to the west may approach as a few dying showers late night. Nothing much, if they make it. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s, and it stays muggy as heck.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): A cold front will pass on the early side, which will diminish a strong storm risk that had seemed possible. It’s not impossible that a shower or storm will pass early, but don’t bet too heavily on it. If you’re looking for heat relief from the cold front, well … not much of that, either. Highs will head for the low 90s or so, and perhaps the mid-90s if we get typically warming winds off the mountains just right. Humidity will slowly drop off on a gusty west wind behind the front.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, we’ve got more heat for Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny, but humidity is indeed down a bit — we’ll take what we can get! Highs will be near 90 to the low 90s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.