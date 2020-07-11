

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Another hot one, but at least it’s the weekend. I think?

Express forecast

Today: Brief shower or storm? Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Brief shower or storm? Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM storm? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

The heat goes on. And on. And on. It is peak heat season around here, but this one started early and refuses to let up much. Any cooling in the days ahead is intermittent and minor. The overall trend going into next week is hotter once again. It might not be long until we’re legitimately in range of the all-time record for 90-degree days in a row. Today should be 16, which will tie us with 2011. That time we ended up with the hottest July on record.

Today (Saturday): Skies are more clear than not for most of the day. Clouds may temporarily become more numerous at times, though. Frontal passage timing is not optimal for powerhouse showers and storms, but we’ll still need to see if any pop up. If so, probably earlier than usual, or by midday into early afternoon. High temperatures may be close to 90 in elevated areas north, while reaching the low-and mid-90s most other spots. Winds become gusty from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear conditions are a good bet. With those westerly winds, humidity is coming down somewhat. I’ll take what we can get! Lows are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not too much in the way of change as we close out the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny skies prevail, and temperatures again head into the near 90 to mid-90s zone. As a disturbance approaches from the west, a few storms could spark late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers or storms are possible overnight as a small low pressure system starts to pass by to the north and west. Temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High



A steamy summer morning on the National Mall. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A look ahead

We continue to run some risk of showers or storms into at least midday Monday. For now it seems the activity won’t be widespread enough during the day to keep us from making another run toward 90. Will we make it? Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine becomes dominant again by Tuesday. We’re still in a briefly more temperate but nonetheless summertime regime, as highs rise to near 90. Confidence: Medium-High

