

16 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat. I think we all feel this squirrels mood. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

The streak lives on. Today marks the 16th consecutive day that D.C. has reached at least 90 degrees. And if you’ve been reading our forecasts lately, you’re probably aware that this trend won’t stop anytime soon. In fact, next week looks to be ever hotter. But let’s get through rest of this weekend first, which will feature (spoiler alert) more hot conditions.

Through tonight: There is a slight chance at a stray shower or two in the remaining daylight hours, especially east of the city toward Chesapeake Bay. But it’s more likely than not that everyone will stay dry. Any shower activity will die after sunset, leaving mostly clear skies and warm temperatures overnight. Lows will generally be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a west wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another hot one tomorrow, very likely to be the 17th consecutive day of 90-plus degree heat. Much of the day will be sunny and hot, with temperatures rising into the low 90s and slightly more humidity. A few scattered showers and storms may take a swipe at the area around sunset. It will remain mostly cloudy, warm and humid Sunday night, with temperatures and dew points right around 70 degrees.

Active Atlantic Tropics coming: This is a very tech heavy tweet. But the bottom line is that favorable background atmospheric conditions are aligning for what should be a noticeable uptick in tropical activity in the Atlantic over the next few weeks. And it’s not as if it hasn’t been a pretty active season already.

The Madden Julian Oscillation is coming back to life in a big way & in the prime location for Atlantic tropical cyclone activity.



We're going to see a West African monsoonal surge in the next 2 weeks, which should focus our 👀 to the Atlantic's Main Development Region. pic.twitter.com/gss9UPwOJV — MJVentrice (@MJVentrice) July 10, 2020

