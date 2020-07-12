

Yesterday's sunset in D.C. (Jim Havard via Twitter)

5/10: Hot, humid, isolated late-day storm. Rinse and repeat for the foreseeable future.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon storm? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

We’re likely to notch another 90-degree day on our belt as this heat wave continues. It would be our 17th straight at Reagan National, and would put us just four days from tying Washington’s longest streak of 90 degrees or higher. While the heat continues mostly unabated for the foreseeable future, we do notice a bit lower humidity the next few days. But the humidity should rise again by midweek and, if anything, we may trend even hotter by then as well.

Today (Sunday): Sunny skies and slightly lower humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) offer up a very warm but pleasant start to our Sunday. By afternoon, though, it’s another hot one with highs near 90 to the low 90s and light winds from the southwest. Pretty likely we hit at least 90 again at Reagan National. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower or storm into the early-to-mid evening with increasing clouds. And then as a weak disturbance approaches from the west, a few scattered showers and storms could move through from west to east late evening or overnight. Overnight lows fall back to the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): That weak disturbance lingers long enough for the continued chance of a few scattered showers and storms during the morning hours, with a few more possible late afternoon into evening. In between we should be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and humidity still in the moderate range. Decent chance we keep the 90-degree streak going at Reagan National, but not a sure bet. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few scattered showers and storms remain possible through mid-evening. We should see clearing skies late evening and overnight as winds from the northwest send in slightly drier air. And with the drier air we may see slightly cooler overnight temperatures, which would be nice for a change, with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

High pressure to the northwest sends light winds from the northwest our way on Tuesday, which should drop the humidity to fairly comfortable levels for this time of year (dew points in the upper 50s to mid-60s). High temperatures head back into the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies, with Tuesday night lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A shift in the wind on Wednesday bumps the heat a bit higher again with higher humidity as well. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s, and no end to this hot streak in sight. Confidence: Medium

