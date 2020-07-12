

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Storm coverage has been a bit more robust around the D.C. area than was forecast. An upper-level disturbance over the Great Lakes is moving more slowly and is positioned a bit differently than it was supposed to be. Most of the organized showers will stay well to the west of the D.C. metro area, but a juicy atmosphere (especially east of the Potomac River) will provide a breeding ground for storms through the evening. Things remain unsettled Monday, which may lead to the first sub-90-degree day in over two weeks.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Storms will continue to pop around and east of the District, but most of us will remain dry. Another warm and sticky night, with low temperatures unlikely to fall below 70 degrees inside the Beltway. Low clouds will be tough to break as well, with humidity levels running high.



Sunny summer days are good for observing butterflies like this tiger swallowtail sipping nectar in the wildflower meadow at Woodstock Equestrian Park in Montgomery County. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Shower and storm chances slightly increase from the morning through the early afternoon. Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight advantage toward the clouds in the morning and early afternoon. Depending on how much cloud cover, temperatures may top out in the upper 80s, which could end the 17-day streak of at least 90-degree temperatures at Reagan National Airport. Scattered showers will linger for part of the night, with low temperatures in the upper 60s and slightly less humidity.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.