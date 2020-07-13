

Comet Neowise captured Sunday morning, July 12, from Shenandoah National Park. (Tyler Reber)

Neowise, the brightest comet in 23 years, will grace the morning and evening skies this week across the world. The intrepid space-borne snowball was slingshot around the sun July 3, remaining intact as it barrels toward the far reaches of the solar system by late August. The comet makes its closest pass to Earth on July 22, zipping by us a mere 64 million miles away.

Despite the comet’s appearances worldwide, Neowise was a sight only for early risers, formerly visible solely before sunrise. Now, Neowise will hang around during the evening, too. Just look to the northwest after sunset a little bit to the right of where the sun disappeared. It will climb higher in the sky throughout the week. It will become visible in the evening sky between July 14 and 19, first in the northern U.S. and Canada, before gradually also emerging for locations farther south.

You’ll also still be able to catch it in the northeast sky about an hour before sunrise through the end of the week as it gradually slips below the horizon.

How to see it



Comet Neowise rises over the Washington Monument on July 12. (Insite Image/Flickr)

Escaping city lights is key. Neowise has gradually been brightening over the past several weeks, probably peaking in brightness at present before it slowly begins fading away as summer wears on. Find yourself a clear, dark location with a full view of the horizon. Beaches, ballfields and farmland are ideal sites for observing.

If you look in the morning, you’ll also see Venus shining brightly above and to the right of the comet.

Capital Weather Gang reader Tyler Reber and his wife ventured out to Shenandoah National Park early Sunday in an attempt to capture Neowise’s splendor. Reber described the sight as “incredible.”

“I didn’t even need to try and find it; it was just right there, blasting through space, but at the same time, standing still,” wrote Reber in a Flickr post. “What an awesome sight to see. Finally, 2020 has done something cool.”

In areas with more light pollution, binoculars may be necessary to locate the comet.

What it will look like

Another beautiful morning of watching comet #NEOWISE rise over rural Virginia. The best view was at 4:30 am as it rose above the fog bank and as the rising sun turned the sky orange. First glimpse was a "Wow!" moment... #vawx #cometc2020f3 #stormhour



📍 Gordonsville, VA. July 9 pic.twitter.com/Shld3yImZH — Peter Forister 🇺🇸⚡️🇺🇸 (@forecaster25) July 9, 2020

Neowise will appear about as bright as a typical star, but you may notice a bit of smudgy luminescence above it. That’s the comet’s tail.

You won’t need binoculars to see it, but they’ll certainly help. Be patient when searching the skies to find the celestial marvel.

It actually has two tails — one made of dust, and the other composed of ions. Odds are you’ll only see the debris tail, but if you have a sensitive enough telescope or camera, you may notice a subtle blue hue to its left.

It’s important to note that you shouldn’t expect to see what is depicted in photographs. Most photographers are using long exposure times, meaning that the camera is “open” to taking in many seconds’ worth of light, yielding a more striking or prominent photograph.

A surprise for scientists

Neowise surprised scientists this month when it survived its close encounter with the sun, having emerged unscathed. The comet was discovered March 27, and is named after the decade-old satellite that first revealed the celestial body’s whereabouts. That satellite, the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, is reaching the end of its life cycle, soon to harmlessly burn up upon reentering Earth’s upper atmosphere.

NASA scientists are working to develop a new satellite that, if funded, will allow astronomers to better probe the night skies for potentially hazardous objects, including asteroids.

Many have wondered just how long Neowise will stick around in our skies. The short answer? Nobody knows.

Neowise will wane in brilliance as it heads away from the sun. But through next week it will be approaching Earth. Will one of those elements dominate? Or will they offset one another? It’s unclear. That’s why astronomers have recommended looking to the sky while it lasts, and planning to check out the comet sooner rather than later.

By late July into August, it will probably no longer be visible to the unaided eye.

Photos

Arizona

Last night I scoured Google Earth lining up roads that would matched the bearing of where the comet would rise this morning. Finally found a spot along my favorite road in Wupatki National Monument and narrowed to this creviced bend to work with. #neowise #cometneowise 1/ pic.twitter.com/zI3TkVlv1H — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 9, 2020

D.C. area

Comet Neowise this morning at the Tidal Basin. #cometNEOWISE pic.twitter.com/RkqgLo85Dt — Keith Knipling (@keithknipling) July 10, 2020

#Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE on July 12th. Comet was defiantly brighter than a few days ago and easily visible to the naked eye. Images were taken in Woodbine, Maryland. @capitalweather @JustinWeather @WeatherMatrix @accuweather pic.twitter.com/QMyUBCE4aC — James Willinghan (@JamesWillinghan) July 13, 2020

California

Drove out to shoot comet NEOWISE at 3:30am from Laguna Beach. Here’s a quick single shot of it over Orange County pic.twitter.com/cNxxR1PXwq — Ian Lauer (@ianlauerastro) July 11, 2020

I got incredibly lucky: with a rare morning with no fog in San Francisco, I was able to photograph Comet #NEOWISE from the Golden Gate Bridge



It peaks today at Magnitude +1 brightness and will be visible to the naked eye for the next week.#cometc2020f3 #cometNEOWISE #abc7now pic.twitter.com/KYCcbdvp2V — Darshan Shankar (@DShankar) July 7, 2020

Chicago

New York

United Kingdom

Just a few hours ago I saw this incredible sight - Stonehenge with the comet Neowise above and noctilucent clouds rippling behind. Worth the 5 hour roundtrip to capture this once in a lifetime image#cometNEOWISE #thephotohour #NLCnow @virtualastro @ProfBrianCox @BBCStargazing pic.twitter.com/0xNn12aVqP — Mathew Browne 📷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mathewbrowne) July 11, 2020

Just after 2am this morning I managed to capture the stunning Comet Neowise over Liverpool Waterfront. Absolutely buzzing to have got this image 😁#comet #NEOWISE #NeowiseComet #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ChlM2NWfZt — Greg Sheard (@Sheardphoto) July 12, 2020

Great Lakes

this morning looking north over Lake Superior as the comet skimmed the horizon a little over 1°, the aurora made a brief appearance #comet #neowise pic.twitter.com/ryKiLsE1SX — Lake Superior Photo (@LAKSuperiorFoto) July 13, 2020

Wyoming