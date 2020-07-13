

Partly sunny skies on a warm summer Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: We could fall short of 90 today and humidity isn’t horrible. For mid-July, that’s a win.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. Highs: 86 to 91.

Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. Highs: 86 to 91. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65 to 73.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 65 to 73. Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 85 to 90.

Forecast in detail

The intensity of the heat and humidity eases a little through tomorrow, when there’s some chance our streak of 17 straight 90-degree days ends. However, between Wednesday and Sunday, the heat and mugginess crank back up. By the weekend, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s are possible. Thundershower chances this week are generally slight, but increase marginally as the humidity builds later in the week.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): A passing shower is possible today, but most of us stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs between the mid-80s and 90 degrees. Humidity is a little lower than it has been recently, with dew points this afternoon between 60 and 65. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We can’t totally rule out a stray evening shower, but for most of us, it’s dry and pleasant. Lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day wins the award for the nicest of the week. We’ll have lots of sun, little chance of rain, and below-average humidity for mid-July (afternoon dew points slipping into the 50s). Highs range from 85 to 90 with a light breeze from the north and northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A very nice summer evening as temperatures gradually slip back into the 70s. Overnight, under partly cloudy skies, lows settle from the low-to-mid 60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday through Friday we’ll see a slow increase in temperatures and humidity. On Wednesday, highs are in the low 90s with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s), but by Thursday and Friday highs increase to the low-to-mid 90s with muggier conditions (dew points in the low 70s). Overnight lows Thursday and Friday night are mostly between 70 and 75. As the humidity rises Thursday and Friday, we’ll add in the chance of some widely scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks like a scorcher, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s, or maybe a bit higher. Humidity levels are also high, meaning a few scattered storms could flare up in the afternoon and evening. Saturday night is muggy with lows mostly in the 70s. Confidence: Medium