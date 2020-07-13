

We did it again! Today’s high of at least 90 degrees makes it 18 straight days at or above that mark, which ties for the second most on record since 1872. Humidity has remained quite tolerable as another weak cold front passed today. That helps high temperatures pretty close to normal — during the hottest time of the year — feel relatively comfortable.

Through Tonight: Another upper-level disturbance passing by this evening keeps us with a risk of isolated to scattered showers this evening, perhaps through 10 p.m. or midnight. Any of this activity should be relatively brief, but it could be locally heavy. Otherwise, generally trending clearer late. Lows are in the mid-60s to low 70s. Humidity remains on the lower side as winds blow out of the northwest around five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mostly to partly sunny. It’s another one of those awesome July days without much humidity, so the sweat factor is less than normal. High temperatures are in the mid-80s to near 90, meaning we’ll have a chance to extend the 90-degree streak to 19 days. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph.



Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high, while tree pollen is moderate. Grass pollen is low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

90-degree streak: With 18 consecutive days hitting at least 90 degrees, 2020 is now tied with 1999 and 1872 for the second-longest heat wave on record. The years of 1988 and 1980 are the only years with more, each with 21 days in a row at or above 90. Tomorrow is a question mark, as some models predict highs remaining below 90. If we somehow manage to touch 90, all signs currently point to us beating the old 21-day record.



As of July 13, Washington is now tied for the second longest heat wave on record with two other years.

