

Colorful clouds in the morning sky Monday over Rock Creek Park in Washington. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-72.

Mostly clear. Lows: 64-72. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-93.

Forecast in detail

Humidity slips slightly lower today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 for highs. We’ll see whether the District can hold on to its 90-degree-day streak — it looks close! Heat and humidity begin to build again tomorrow. Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms commence Thursday and continue through the weekend, though most of the time it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and seasonably hot with highs from the mid-80s to about 90 as humidity remains on the lower side (dew points in the low 60s). It is our best chance this week for the high temperature to fall shy of 90. Light winds from the north help keep the humidity lower. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit warmer with lows in the mid-60s in the outer suburbs to the low 70s in the city. Light winds become calm overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, slightly hotter and a bit more humid as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points edge back up to the mid-60s as winds start to come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around and warmer with more mugginess as lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is hotter and more humid with highs into the low 90s and dew points back to the uncomfortable upper 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. That high humidity may help trigger scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thursday night brings partly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It will be a muggy night with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features partly sunny skies. Temperatures are slightly hotter, into the low to mid-90s, with more humid conditions along with an increased chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy skies are favored Friday night with a few scattered showers and storms possible and muggy lows in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Classic hot and humid weather dominates the mid-July weekend ahead with partly to mostly sunny skies and daily chances of afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout, though, with most of the weekend dry as highs hit the low to mid-90s with moderate-to-high humidity. Lows Saturday night are again in the uncomfortably muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium

