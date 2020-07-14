

We can’t be denied 90, it seems. Today was the 19th consecutive day of 90-or-higher temperatures in the Washington region, but like Monday, it was a rather decent one for mid-July. Part of the reason we’ve been able to squeeze the most out of the thermometer in recent days is the dry air. We’re more used to stifling humidity this time of year, and the difference is palpable. The evening is looking great. Tomorrow we go for Day 20.

Through tonight: Clear skies will rule. It will be a nice evening, given the still-lowish humidity. Lows will head into the low 60s in the cooler spots to the north and west, while dipping closer to 70 in the city. Winds will be light after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We may see more clouds float by than we saw today, but sunshine will be much more common than not. Highs will be near 90 or into the low 90s in most spots. Winds will turn to come from the south during the day, blowing around 5 to 10 mph.

Warm mornings: While we’ve been focused on the 90-degree streak, Washington has also been piling up lows of 70-plus. It’s now been 18 days in a row without dropping below 70, including Tuesday. If we make it past Wednesday, it becomes quite likely we’ll pop into the top-10 for streaks, which begins at 26 days. The top target? Thirty-five days in a row, in 2016.

