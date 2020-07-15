

A house finch enjoying a hot but not-too-humid day yesterday in Rockville. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

6/10: Typical July heat with somewhat higher humidity, but not terrible. Decent chance we keep the 90-degree streak going.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, a bit more humid. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

We’ve got a chance to reach 90 degrees or higher in Washington for the 20th consecutive day today, although like the past few days we may just barely make it. If we get there today, tomorrow and Friday, we’ll set a new record with 22 consecutive 90-degree days, breaking the previous record streaks of 21 days in 1980 and 1988. It’s not a sure bet we’ll get to 90 each day, but if we do, we should easily add two more days to the streak this weekend with highs likely well into the 90s.

Today (Wednesday): We’re mostly sunny with high pressure in control. Highs head for near 90 to the low 90s with a pretty good chance we keep the 90-degree streak going at Reagan National. You may notice the humidity trending a bit higher as well, into the moderate range with dew points in the mid-60s. Winds are light from the east and southeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as light winds from the southeast continue to bring in higher humidity. Lows fall back to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The heat continues with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies. Could be a close call whether we continue the 90-degree streak at Reagan National. With higher humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70) the heat index becomes more of a factor, peaking in the low-to-mid 90s during the afternoon. Could see an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Just the chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening. Otherwise continued partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low-to-mid 70s. : Medium-High

A look ahead

July rolls on with no break in the heat and plenty of humidity. Friday continues with more of a garden-variety heat as highs reach the low 90s. But then Saturday and Sunday highs could soar to the mid-90s. And with high humidity the heat index should peak near or past 100. Each day carries the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

