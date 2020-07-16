

The National Weather Service's forecast for high temperatures Sunday.

From the Plains to the Gulf Coast and northeast to southern New England, much of the eastern Lower 48 is set to swelter this weekend as an intensifying heat dome brings temperatures well into the 90s. Triple-digit heat indexes are possible, with the hot temperatures combining with exceptional humidity to yield potentially hazardous conditions.

This heat wave is not just your typical summertime hot spell, as it’s occurring in the middle of a worsening pandemic. Health experts are concerned that the heat may exacerbate problems related to the coronavirus.

Temperatures have already been anomalously warm over much of the South, but those toasty temperatures are slated to swell north over the weekend, expanding to cover most of the eastern half of the nation. Temperatures in the 90s could reach as far north as northern Michigan on Saturday, with near record temperatures Sunday over the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, when Washington could flirt with the century mark.

Exceptional humidity will overlap with the heat to make it feel even hotter outside. And at night, that juicy air will prevent temperatures from cooling down much, a red flag for vulnerable populations most at risk from the heat, who may lack easy access to air conditioning.

A sprawling heat dome expands further



An aerial view shows people on the beach during a heat wave in Hermosa Beach, Calif. on Sunday. (David McNew/AFP via Getty)

Integral to the heat is a dome of high pressure which will park itself over the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. Winds blowing in a clockwise circulation around this high will help transport moisture north across the central United States, with a humid air mass already in place to the east.

Temperatures Saturday will be hottest across the Plains, with highs topping 100 possible in western Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Highs in the mid-90s are likely from Chicago to the Gulf Coast, as well as in the Mid-Atlantic. Washington could wind up with a high of 96 degrees.

Equally impressive will be dew points though. The dew point measures how much water vapor is in the air, and is a key factor in determining how hot the air feels to the human body. Dew points in the 50s are refreshing; in the 60s, the air becomes progressively more humid. It’s downright sticky when the dew point hits 70. By late Saturday, the Corn Belt could see dew points climbing into the mid- or even upper 70s.

Soupy tropical moisture



The American GFS model simulates sultry dew points Sunday.

Simultaneously, an area of moisture will snake its way from the Gulf Coast up into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, where dew points in the lower-to-mid 70s are also possible.

Added atop the already hot temperatures, the heat index will soar to between 100 and 105 degrees for millions in the Mississippi River Valley, with heat indexes in the lower 100s possible from Iowa and Illinois all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

On Saturday, a heat index surpassing 100 degrees is possible in Washington, Virginia Beach, Charleston, Charlotte and Atlanta.



The National Weather Service's forecast for possible maximum heat index values through Tuesday. (NOAA/NWS)

“The heat index is extremely high, and many people are very uncomfortable because of it,” said Michael Wehner, a senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

He believes that the heat wave will peak over the weekend into early next week, and that climate change is amplifying its intensity, perhaps adding 3 to 4 degrees on top of what temperatures would otherwise would have been without human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

“You add 3 or 4 degrees to a very hot event, and it’s even hotter,” Wehner, an expert in analyzing connections between extreme weather events and climate change, said. “My ballpark estimate … is that climate change could have made this event 50 times more likely [to occur].”



The heat index, a measure of heat's effect on the human body, is proportional to temperature and dew point. (NWS)

By Sunday, conditions could be even worse as stifling humidity pools south of a front draped across the Great Lakes into the central Plains. While Iowa and Nebraska should see some heat relief, just about everyone south and east of there may see heat indexes of 100 to 105 degrees. East of the Appalachians, similar heat indexes could also transform the nation’s capital into a virtual sauna.

There’s even a chance that a few spots surrounding Washington could hit 100-degree air temperatures Sunday.

“The pesky humidity won’t be going anywhere, so heat indices likely flirting in and around the century mark [are expected] through the middle of next week,” wrote the National Weather Service forecast office in Sterling, Va.

Effects on vulnerable populations



Miami Marlins baseball team membership experience executive Lenny Valdez pours water on his face as he takes a break from volunteering at a food and mask distribution site put on by the Marlins on June 29 in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Temperatures and heat indexes that high can be dangerous for those enduring prolonged outdoor exposure, with heat-related illnesses or even heat stroke, which can be deadly, possible.

Temperatures will stay hot for many areas well into next week, with indications that anomalous warmth, including highs some 5 to 10 degrees or more above average, will linger for the southern half of the country east of the Rockies.

One particularly dangerous aspect of this heat wave is that nighttime temperatures in most cities will stay elevated, depriving people without cooling access to overnight relief. Lows in the central and southern Plains, the South and the Mid-Atlantic into next week may not make it below the humid mid-to-upper 70s.

This is a hallmark of climate change, which is driving a faster increase in overnight low temperatures compared with daytime highs.

Millions of Americans live without the means to cool down during heat waves. And public health experts are concerned that the heat wave could stress the same vulnerable populations already at greatest risk from the coronavirus.

“Heat waves are hell for the poor, hell for the elderly,” said Sacoby Wilson, an associate professor with the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, during Thursday’s conference call.

“Many of those most at risk [from the heat] are … the very people shown to be more at risk of infections and dying of covid-19,” said Renee Salas, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Heat leads to heat stroke, makes people with [health conditions] sicker … This creates a deadly trifecta that is a recipe for disaster.”

Salas expressed concern that cooling shelters — frequented by those vulnerable populations during extreme heat events — would need to adjust how they operate in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

“Cooling shelters … may in some cases not be opened,” Salas said. “If [people] do find them open, they run the risk of contracting the virus. We need to modify our usual procedures to ensure low occupancy.”

@NWS: Heat indices in Memphis likely to exceed 105 F, possibly into next week. Those conditions are potentially life-threatening, especially for seniors. And they're likely to become more common--and more deadly--by the end of the century. https://t.co/pBUhkiZP6z #ClimateMatters pic.twitter.com/PlKpo7AmUv — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) July 16, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for how to mitigate risk of covid-19 transmission at cooling shelters.

If people are too worried about covid-19 to go to cooling centers, they may be at greater risk of becoming ill or dying from heat-related illnesses. “If people stay in their homes to protect from [the] pandemic, they may become sick or die if they don’t have access to a cool place,” Salas said.

Wilson says the cooling shelter dilemma offers insight into a plight long faced by minorities and marginalized populations, who are disproportionately affected by extreme weather and climate change. He says it’s amplified by the pandemic.

“In the U.S., we’ve had historically a lot of inequalities in planning and zoning development,” Wilson said. “Cities that were historically redlining … those are the places where it’s hotter because of the lack of trees and [green space.]”

“Redlining” refers to a systematic denial of resources by various levels of government to populations of specific areas.

“Covid[-19] is hell for the poor, hell for black folks. Black folks have three time more mortality than white folks. Black folks are the essential workers,” said Wilson. “People should not have to choose between their energy bill and being safe from covid-19.”

Long range forecasts continue to point toward anomalous heat engulfing much of the central and eastern United States in the coming weeks.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.