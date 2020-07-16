

Pedestrians are seen through a water fountain during a hot summer day on July 15 in Arlington, Va. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

5/10: Heat today is seasonable, humidity is not unreasonable and isolated showers are barely feasible.

Forecast in detail

The suspense is killing me! If we make 90 today, the record string of 90+ days seems a cinch. For those who say the heat streak has been less than impressive, get ready as Mother Nature adds some pepper to the already spicy goulash this weekend. In the days to come, highs climb toward at least the mid-90s, and humidity adds another 10 degrees to the heat index. In the current forecast, thundershowers are most likely Friday.

Today (Thursday): A surge of moisture from the Atlantic leads to a cloudier start to the day. Clouds could hang on as late as midday but then they should dissipate. That should let temperatures climb quickly through the 80s, but getting to that magic 90-degree mark will be a nail-biter. Humidity is moderately high (dew points upper 60s). Winds are light from the southeast. An isolated late-day shower is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Isolated thundershowers are possible, but more likely late night as partly cloudy skies prevail. Winds are light from the south. Lows drop to upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Early risers can catch the moon and Venus in the predawn, and enjoy the only comfortable moment of the day. Temperatures steadily climb under partly sunny skies. Then humidity adds a component of pain. Highs are mainly lower 90s with a heat index around 100. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up in the afternoon but should remain scattered locally. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower and thunderstorm activity should taper off by the sunset period. Hopefully skies clear quickly enough for a glimpse of Comet Neowise, which will be on the northwest horizon. If not, the comet climbs higher in the sky toward the Big Dipper for several nights, so keep looking! Overnight lows hold in the low-to-mid 70s with nearly calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday/Sunday are on the sunny side, with just a few isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms possible. Highs are still mainly low 90s Saturday but pop up to at least the mid-90s Sunday (and potentially toward 100). And then there’s that still-high humidity (dew points in the lower 70s). Overnight lows range across the 70s. Confidence: Medium

The heat pulse may peak into early week. Monday’s highs are in the mid-to-upper 90s, although early thunderstorms could keep the hottest readings at bay. Those storms could be fairly extensive in the afternoon or early evening. Confidence: Medium

