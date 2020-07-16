

People gathered at Fort Reno to try to observe Comet Neowise. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Apparently all things in general must as well, since that 20-day 90-degree streak was far from good. Unfortunately, the streak breaker was far from comfortable as soupy humidity has taken over the area and temperatures still remain rather close to normal for July. Hope you enjoyed this day of highs in the 80s, though, as a lot of 90s are ahead once again.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm isn’t impossible into the evening, but most of that should stay in northern Maryland or north. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy tonight as lows settle in a 70 to 75 range. Gusty southeast winds turn light after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): A partly sunny and sultry one is on tap. Clouds bubble during the midday, potentially sprouting a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms. Most activity is to our south. Highs are mainly in the low-to-mid 90s, but dew points near or past 70 mean heat indexes are nearer 100. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree and grass pollen are low/moderate, as are mold spores. Weed pollen is low.

Let’s get the party started: The streak is dead, long live the streak! That’s what weirdos like me may be uttering tomorrow as we kick back into 90-degree style. A new streak is likely to get underway. Can we go long? (I kind of hope not).



Temperature forecast from the European ensembles for D.C. over the next two weeks. (weatherbell.com)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.