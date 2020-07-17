

Trumpet vines in bloom along the C&O Canal towpath near Washington on Thursday morning. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

4/10: Heat and mugginess quickly return to set up camp. Feels near 100 degrees, but could get worse next week, so let’s leave digit-demerit room!

Express forecast

Today: Hot. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Muggy 91 to 97.

Forecast in detail

The heat today into next week is going to exceed standard midsummer steaminess as it builds. Humid 90s to 100 degrees could feel like at least 105 by Sunday — a dangerous heat index threshold we may further exceed Monday and Tuesday. Please mindfully hydrate, seek shade and check on those without air conditioning.

Today (Friday): Any early rain departs by about sunrise. A 100-degree heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, is likely by late-afternoon hours. This is calculated using the air temperature and the humidity, and we expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, combined with muggy-feeling dew points around 70 degrees. West-southwest breezes blow near 10 mph at times, outside of any localized thunderstorms. Skies are partly cloudy until afternoon showers and storms (especially south of town) throw more clouds our way. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms, while unlikely, could still be around into the evening hours. With more clouds than stars visible at times, it may be hard to see Comet Neowise, but keep trying to look at the northwest horizon. (It’s closer and closer to the Big Dipper in the coming nights.) Low temperatures around sunrise bottom out in the low to mid-70s, with south winds calming. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunnier skies are likely, with a low chance of rain. Temperatures are again broiling us (and the atmosphere), largely in the mid-90s. A couple of afternoon thunderstorms could pop up. Humidity could briefly drop, with dew points perhaps dipping below 65 degrees, helping us keep heat index values from going well past the 100-degree mark. Light west-northwesterly breezes are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or storm could roam into the evening hours. But otherwise it’s mostly clear, with mugginess returning. Low to mid-70s are again the coolest we can get for overnight low temperatures near dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s fairly sunny again, but a few mid-to-late afternoon storms could throw more clouds our way. Mid-90s to around 100 degrees seem likely to be our high temperatures on the thermometer. When accounting for dew points in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees, we could near and pass 105 for a heat index. Stay tuned, because that’s getting borderline dangerous. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Generally skies are partly cloudy, with only a tiny chance of a shower or storm. Low temperatures around sunrise may be sultry, around 80 degrees downtown (which is a dangerous threshold for heat deaths, the No. 1 weather killer in the United States). Mid-70s well away from the Beltway and near larger bodies of cooling water. Use that air conditioning! Confidence: Medium

Dangerous heat index values around 110 degrees are possible Monday and Tuesday. Already-hot-enough high temperatures in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees combine with dew points nearing the unbearable 75-degree mark. Luckily we can include cooling midsummer showers and storms, especially during the afternoon, in this forecast. Still, heat exhaustion and hyperthermia are possible for those at risk. Please be mindful of children, the elderly, homeless people and pets — anyone who cannot voluntarily and easily access air conditioning. Confidence: Medium

