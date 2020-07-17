

Church Street NW at 14th Street at dusk Thursday. (angela n./Flickr)

This isn’t your grandmother’s heat wave. Long ago, actually just Thursday, the 20-day streak of 90s ended. Many complained that it was a wimpy heat wave. Enter this developing heat wave. Despite widespread morning cloudiness, sunshine blasted the region by midday Friday, resulting in high temperatures reaching the mid-90s in most spots. Hot enough for you? If not, there’s more coming.

Through tonight: Any clouds will dissipate as we head through the evening. It should be a good night to get out and take a look at Comet Neowise, especially given that a weak cold front passing should help clean the air a bit as we go through the night. Low temperatures will range from near 70 to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s going to be one of those days you’ll be hoping for some cloudy relief, but don’t plan on much. Highs will be in the mid-90s, with heat indexes reaching the upper 90s to around 100. Winds out of the north will help bring dew points down slightly, into the moderate-high upper 60s, or so.



Heat index forecast from the high-resolution NAM model for Sunday afternoon shows widespread misery.

Sunday: It will be a lot like Saturday, just worse. Partly to mostly sunny skies will reign as highs shoot for the mid-to-upper 90s. Humidity will have crept upward by this point. We’re talking low 70s dew points for a combination that could create heat indexes approaching 105. A heat advisory may be issued here. Any chance of a storm will come late in the day and be isolated, perhaps near the heat islands of the cities.

Pollen update: Tree pollen and grass pollen are both low/moderate, as are mold spores. Weed pollen is low.

