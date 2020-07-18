

Summertime blooms at R and 17th streets NW. (angela n./Flickr)

* Code orange air quality alert for far north and northeast suburbs *

3/10: The heat’s getting old. Plus more intense.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, toasty. Highs: Mid-to-upper 90s.

Mostly sunny, toasty. Highs: Mid-to-upper 90s. Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Soupy. Lows: 70s.

Partly to mostly clear. Soupy. Lows: 70s. Tomorrow: Hotter, more humid. PM storm? Highs: Upper 90s to near 100.

Forecast in detail

If the last heat wave wasn’t hot enough for you, the reboot should be. We’re staring down as much as a week of temperatures in the mid-90s or higher. Much of that time also includes high humidity. Rain chances are intermittent, with scattered activity at most. Good news? Temperature averages start to decrease Thursday.

Today (Saturday): The weather is quite like yesterday, but there are probably fewer clouds. Temperatures quickly soar and it’s feeling pretty crummy by late morning. As high temperatures reach the mid-and-upper 90s, try to enjoy the humidity only being in the moderate rage. That means heat indexes aren’t too much higher than actual readings, but around 100 is around 100. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are largely clear. It should be another decent opportunity to gaze at Comet Neowise. Humidity is sloshing back into the region with time, which could allow for some cloud increase after midnight. Lows mainly settle to the low and mid-70s. Confidence: High



Even in the early morning heat indexes will be near 90 degrees in spots.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Blazing might be the best word. We’re off to the races as soon as the sun rises. Humidity has risen as well, so it feels even worse. With heat indexes approaching 105, a heat advisory may end up being hoisted. Highs are in the upper 90s to near 100. One thing that could hold us back from 100 is the potential for some storms to pop up in the extreme heat. They shouldn’t be too widespread, but days like this, storms seem to target the immediate area. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions persist through the evening. We’ll have to keep an eye on storms to the northwest that may try to move this way. For now it seems they’d be falling apart as they do. Lows are hardly low, running mainly in the mid-and-upper 70s. You can largely thank gross dew points around the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead



Heat indexes may be in the 105 to 110 degree range early week.

A large and dominant heat dome keeps hold of our weather Monday into Tuesday. Right now it seems Monday has the best chance to try for 100 out of the two, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both take a swing. Highs are in the upper 90s to around 100 Monday, and mid-90s to around 100 Tuesday. Heat indexes could end up in the 105 to 110+ range, which means heat advisories and perhaps even excessive heat warnings are likely. Any thunderstorms are few and far between. Confidence: Medium-High

