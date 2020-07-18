

Lots of sunshine available recently for thankful sunflowers (George Jiang/Flickr)

You can think of today’s warmth as the “dry” heat portion of the next few days. Humidity levels and temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days, making things both uncomfortable and unhealthy to be outside for extended periods of time. Heat advisories have been issued for parts of Virginia and southern Maryland for Sunday. And there will be even more heat advisories issued across the region on Monday.

Through tonight: How is this for a change? Clear, calm and warm! That will be the story tonight. With little in the way of wind and high pressure building, skies will be mostly cloud free, but it will be warm, with lows ranging from 70 to 75 degrees. Humidity levels will slowly inch up by daybreak as well.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any early morning low cloud cover will break early, and temperatures will be off to the races again. It should be slightly hotter and certainly more humid than Saturday. Peak temperatures will be in the upper 90s; combined with the high humidity levels, the heat index will hurtle toward unhealthy levels. We can’t rule out a stray afternoon storm, and it will be quite warm and muggy Sunday night.

Record low Arctics Sea ice levels: It’s been scorchingly hot in the Arctic this summer. And not surprisingly, that has resulted in record low sea ice content across the region as well.

We are HALF A MILLION square kilometers lower than the previous record low Arctic sea ice extent.



With more heat incoming - blimey.



Check this out by @zlabe:https://t.co/ox3uhJhVXC — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) July 18, 2020

Summertime sea ice levels may not seem like a big deal. But the presence (or lack there of) can have significant impacts on the climate, both in the short term and long term.

