

Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington as seen from Dee Wright Observatory in Oregon on July. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard/AP)

If you’re feeling cooped up and looking for an out-of-this-world adventure, you may not have to travel far. In the next four weeks, you will be able to enjoy a comet, multiple meteor showers and a glimpse of the International Space Station.

Dominating headlines has been Neowise, a three-mile-wide comet that has been gracing evening skies. The comet will make its closest pass to Earth on Wednesday, slipping past by just 64 million miles. For a time, Neowise will be closer to us than the sun is.

[Comet Neowise is visible in the evening sky this week]

Neowise will continue zooming into space, fading from view into August as it vanishes for the last time in 6,000 years. You can catch it in the northwestern horizon in the evenings before then. Just follow the Big Dipper downward toward the horizon. Neowise will climb progressively higher in the sky each night.



A Perseid meteor streaks over Washington in August 2015. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Those deciding to try their luck at spotting the comet must be patient and remember that what it looks like will differ from photographs. Traveling away from light pollution is key for the best viewing, as is having wide-open panoramic views. But if you are lucky, you will see the comet, at times resembling a luminous eraser smudge, fanning a few degrees across the sky.

Those who do venture outdoors in pursuit of Neowise may also be fortunate enough to catch a Delta Aquarid meteor. Delta Aquarids occur sporadically during the second half of July and much of August, but the main flurry of activity comes on the night of July 29. That’s when up to 20 shooting stars per hour may streak over clear, dark skies.

Meteor showers occur when Earth bowls through a dense stream of debris left in the wake of a comet, asteroid or other space-borne object.



A shooting star and the Milky Way from Calvert County. (Beau Finley/Flickr)

Depending on where you look, you may encounter fewer meteors. Viewers in the Northern Hemisphere will see shooting stars emanate from the shower’s “radiant” point in the southern sky, meaning the best meteors with the longest tails will be most readily visible in the east and the west.

A much more spectacular meteor shower — among the year’s most prolific — will pepper the skies with a spattering of bright shooting stars and “fireballs” come mid-August. The Perseid meteor shower peaks the night of Aug. 11. Dozens of shooting stars could be visible beneath a clear sky every hour.



The SpaceX Dragon crew cAPsule docks with the International Space Station on May 31. (NASA/AP)

Perseid meteors zip across the sky at 37 miles per second. Their diaphanous tails can appear white, orange, yellow, pink, turquoise and even violet, lingering in the sky for a few seconds. The rainbow spectrum of colors come from the combustion of magnesium, sodium and iron.

The only fly in the ointment? This year’s Perseids will be competing with a 47 percent illuminated moon, which could outshine some of the fainter meteors.

[The Perseid meteor shower has many colors of shooting stars. There’s a reason for that.]

In the meantime, you can also keep an eye out for the International Space Station, a scientific laboratory 254 miles above Earth’s surface. The International Space Station will occasionally be visible as it cruises overhead at speeds of about five miles per second.

Viewing times and directions will vary according to your location; for the latest listings specific to your area, check here.