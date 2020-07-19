

The Supreme Court bakes in the sun yesterday with the flag at half mast in memory of John Lewis. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

1/10: Swamp-like heat and humidity with a late-day storm chance. Today’s heat index is particularly intense and should be taken seriously if you plan to be outdoors.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny, extremely hot, p.m. storm? Highs: Around 95-100.

Chance of evening storm, stifling humidity. Lows: Near 80. Tomorrow: Hotter still, late-day storms possible. Highs: Upper 90s to near 100.

Forecast in detail

It only gets worse from here, unless you enjoy the heat. Yesterday was plenty hot but today we add significantly higher humidity. That means dangerous heat through at least tomorrow. You’ll want to reduce or eliminate strenuous outdoor activity late morning through late afternoon, and drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade even during light activity. Most of the week looks very hot with a few storms possible at times.

Today (Sunday): It’ll be toasty when you step out this morning and we only go up from there thanks to plenty of bright sun. Highs head for the mid-90s to near 100. That’s about the same as yesterday. But a light wind from the south pumps in noticeably higher humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s), which adds an uncomfortable stickiness as the heat index reaches the 100-105 range. A few cooling thunderstorms could be scattered about mid-afternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Woof. I have not missed nights like these but we always get several around here in the summer. After the chance of an early-evening storm, humidity levels continue to rise overnight and it feels quite stifling out there. Partly cloudy skies do little to let out the heat of the day and temperatures are slow to drop through the 80s. Upper 70s are about as low as we get in the suburbs, while the District may only drop to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Another sizzler as temperatures take an honest run at 100, with highs likely in the upper 90s to near 100 under mostly to partly sunny skies. With the high humidity the “feels like” temperature tops out near or past 105. A front approaches our area late in the day with a decent chance of scattered storms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another night to avoid the outdoors if you don’t fancy extreme mugginess and the possibility of some scattered evening storms. Temperatures again level off in the upper 70s and low 80s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The intense heat continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon and evening storms remain possible as well. Tuesday and Wednesday nights continue to be sultry, with lows around 75-80. Confidence: Medium-High

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.