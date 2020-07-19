

About the only acceptable activity on a brutally hot summer day. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

* Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Excessive Heat Watch for entire region on Monday.*

As promised, Sunday has been a scorcher, with high temperatures and humidity levels resulting in heat index values over 100 degrees. A few pop-up showers have helped certain locations cool off a bit, but there is little relief in sight for most of us. That goes for Monday as well, which promises to be even hotter and more humid than today, prompting more heat advisories to be issued.

Through tonight: An occasional downpour can’t be ruled out through sunset, but don’t count on it. Most of us stay hot and humid. Temperatures remain quite warm overnight, with many locations inside the Beltway not dropping below 80 degrees and areas outside the Beltway settling in the upper 70s. Very humid as well, with dew points in the low 70s.

Tomorrow (Monday): This will be the most uncomfortable day of the summer thus far. Temperatures and dew point values will be a few degrees higher than they were Saturday. That combination will result in heat index values ranging from 100 to 110-plus degrees, a very unhealthy level. Such an unstable air mass will also kick off more pop-up showers and storms, although coverage may be a bit more suppressed to the south compared with Saturday’s. It will remain warm and uncomfortably muggy overnight Monday, with lows ranging from 76 to 81 degrees.

Activity brewing in tropics: Nearly every tropical forecast called for above-average activity for 2020 due to a combination of favorable atmospheric conditions, such as the lack of El Nino and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures.

But after a fast start to the Atlantic tropical season, things have actually been relatively quiet over the past month. However, there are signs that things will be picking up (at least in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic basins) over the next few weeks.

The latest tropical weather outlook from NHC is highlighting an easterly wave beginning to redevelop convection as it moves over the very warm SSTs near the Bahamas. Worth watching as this system slides WNW into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 3-5 days. pic.twitter.com/s8TRbs10OV — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) July 19, 2020

It’s worth noting though that just because there hasn’t been a lot activity recently, that doesn’t mean the tropical region isn’t primed.

Consistent with this, I noticed Caribbean shear is also running way below average 😬 We may get another spike back up briefly as the suppressed Kelvin Wave passes, but this is concerning. Clearly thermodynamics (specifically moisture) is the only thing holding the Atlantic back. https://t.co/UwZxdA013m pic.twitter.com/mK3zDAiedB — Andy Hazelton (@AndyHazelton) July 18, 2020

