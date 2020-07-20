

Temperatures in Washington at 2 p.m. July 20, projected using the European model. (Pivotal Weather)

* Heat advisory in effect area-wide from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

1/10: Oppressive heat and humidity hangs in the air.

Express forecast

Today: Dangerously hot and humid. Pop-up evening storms possible. Highs: 98 to 101.

Tonight: Uncomfortably warm and muggy. Lows: 77 to 81.

Uncomfortably warm and muggy. Lows: 77 to 81. Tomorrow: Remaining dangerously hot and humid. Isolated evening storms. Highs: 96 to 99.



People dip their feet in the fountain at the World War II Memorial as the temperature reaches 95 degrees in Washington on July 17. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Forecast in detail

We’ll reach if not exceed 100 degrees today in D.C., with oppressive humidity combining with the heat to make it feel like 110 or so at times this afternoon. Although we may fall short of 100 during each of the next three days, sweltering heat and humidity will still support heat indexes around 105. A break in the dangerous heat may start on Friday, but widespread highs in the 90s should stick around into the weekend.

Today (Monday): Temperatures will quickly soar through the 80s this morning and, by lunchtime, we will have reached the 90s. Highs should hit or slightly exceed 100 across much of the area this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. With dew points in the low to mid-70s, the air will feel even hotter, like it’s really 110. This will make it extremely uncomfortable and potentially dangerous to be outside for a prolonged period. Be careful and drink plenty of water. Showers and storms may pop up in a few spots later this afternoon and through sunset. Winds will blow from the west at a meager 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’ll stay uncomfortable overnight as lows drop only to the upper 70s across the suburbs and hover near 80 downtown. A light westerly wind will do little to cool us off. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): While the more extreme heat lessens a bit, you’ll still want to take precautions as the hot air mass remains intact. We’ll see afternoon highs in the upper 90s amid partly to mostly sunny skies. Dew points in the low 70s should make it feel as hot as 105 for most of us. A few storms may develop during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After any storms die off after sunset, skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are still uncomfortably warm in the upper 70s to near 80 with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The dangerous heat wave continues Wednesday, with highs poised to hit the mid- or upper 90s. Oppressive humidity is likely to persist as heat indexes approach 105. With a front nearby, storms could be scattered across a larger area and offer some cooling relief. Confidence: Medium-High

A second front could approach the region on Thursday, perhaps elevating storm chances. The high heat and humidity should continue as temperatures crest in the mid- or upper 90s and heat indexes peak near 105. Confidence: Medium

There’s some uncertainty about the fate of the front and whether it will stall across the area or clear us to the south. For now, we’ll err on the hotter side for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the low or mid-90s, with a chance of afternoon and evening storms each day. Confidence: Low