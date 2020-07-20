

Despite plentiful clouds locally today, temperatures still soared into the upper 90s. A few locations even reached and topped 100, for the second day in a row around here. This was all on the heels of a record warm low of 83 degrees for the city! That’s only one off the record warm low, if it holds. There is some question about that since a cold front moving into the region has sparked some storms.

Through Tonight: Some showers or storms persist into the evening. Any storm can be locally intense, with heavy rain, plentiful lightning and some strong winds. Most of the activity should focus over the southern half of the area. With time, skies trend clearer. Lows range from the mid-70s to around 80. Light winds out of the west during the evening may become close to calm after sunset.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another steamy start as temperatures quickly climb with the sun. We’ll see more sun than not into the midday or early afternoon. From there, clouds start to billow taller with time. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are likely, sometime in the midafternoon to evening.

Highs are in the mid-90s most spots, with heat indexes topping out near 100 north and as high as 108 or so south. More advisories seem a good bet for parts of the area.

Fort Reno at night. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

80-degree lows: This morning’s low was a ridiculously warm 83 degrees at National Airport, the official observation location for the city. If it holds through storm chances this evening, in addition to being a record for the date, it is tied for the second-warmest of all time with two other dates. The record 84 has occurred on three dates. Remarkably, there have now been 35 lows of 80 degrees or higher since 2010 compared to 31 in the historical record prior, which runs from 1872-2009.

If the 83 degree low at DCA holds it will be the 35th 80-degree-plus low since 2010. Compare to 31 from 1872-2009. #dcwx pic.twitter.com/H4lS6hmoHU — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) July 20, 2020

And if you’ve been tracking the 70-degree-plus low streak that’s ongoing … we’re up to 12th all time with 25 in a row. We’ll be quickly moving up the list should it continue in the days ahead.

