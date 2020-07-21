

Satellite imagery shows a tropical disturbance on Tuesday that could grow into Tropical Storm Gonzalo. (Tropical Tidbits)

The Atlantic Ocean is waking up as the calendar closes in on August, with at least two storm systems to watch and a third area of tropical moisture soaking the city of Houston.

Meteorologists have noted that the Atlantic may not be far from cranking out its seventh named storm of the 2020 season, a feat more typical of mid-September than late July. It comes as scientists note that toasty ocean temperatures could help breed multiple powerful storms in the coming weeks to months.

One of the systems late Tuesday morning was already teetering on the edge of tropical development, with the National Hurricane Center noting it was approaching the strength of a tropical depression. That’s the precursor to a named tropical storm.

Officially, hurricane season peaks around Sept. 15, but activity typically ramps up in August. And atmospheric scientists have already called for an above-average season, with some even anticipating a potentially hyperactive few months.

This year has already featured a record busy start to hurricane season in the Atlantic, including the earliest-forming “C,” “E” and “F” storms — Cristobal, Edouard and Fay, respectively. Though the Atlantic has been brimming with activity by early-season standards, none of the systems has been particularly intense, and the past couple of weeks have been quiet.

Soon to be Tropical Storm Gonzalo?



Invest 99L, as viewed from a satellite on Tuesday, reveals increasing organization. (Tropical Tidbits)

The main system to watch was centered midway between the Leeward Islands and Africa on Tuesday afternoon, a lone cluster of swirling thunderstorms slowly drifting westward while orbiting about a common center. An instrument aboard the European Space Agency’s MetOp satellite revealed this weather system has a tight doughnut of strengthening winds at the surface, indicative of a closed circulation.

The National Hurricane Center wrote that the system was likely to become a tropical depression by late Tuesday afternoon. And if it earns a name as a tropical storm, “Gonzalo” is up next.

A previous incarnation of Hurricane Gonzalo made landfall in Bermuda on Oct. 17, 2014, as a Category 2 storm. As the eye passed overhead, tree frogs erupted into chorus, producing an eerie song that preceded the back half of the storm.

With Gonzalo likely to form in in the Atlantic, let's go back to the previous Gonzalo in 2014@MichaelRLowry, @kellycass and @wxdude were on the air as the cat 2 storm's eye moved over Bermuda. Cameras captured stillness of the event, interrupted only by the sounds of tree frogs pic.twitter.com/h6vPszqrbB — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) July 21, 2020

In the coming days, that system — currently dubbed Invest 99L — will continue to slowly meander. While water temperatures are plenty warm, upper-level winds are not conducive to any speedy development.

Things could change next week, however, by the time the system enters the Caribbean, but there is considerable uncertainty about the forecast for this system.

A second area to watch near Florida



Doppler radar reveals pockets of heavy rain and storms over South Florida and the Keys on Tuesday afternoon. (Radarscope)

Meanwhile, meteorologists are also tracking a second system on Tuesday between Cuba and the Florida Keys. That rotating mass of downpours, which brought gusty winds to the Keys and an increased risk of waterspouts, was also slowly sauntering westward.

Model data suggest that system will continue northwest over the coming days, passing through the Gulf of Mexico and eventually bringing abundant rainfall to the Texas or Louisiana coastline into Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is estimating a 40 percent chance the system intensifies further into a tropical depression or storm in coming days.

Parts of the mid-Texas coastline, including Houston and Galveston, were already being drenched by a tropical system Tuesday. More than an inch of rain fell during the morning hours at Houston’s Hobby Airport, while Galveston picked up 1.16 inches in just three hours as downpours moved through the area.



Former Invest 90L bringing a few showers and downpours to the Texas coastline. (Tropical Tidbits)

Dread grows about what the season could hold



Rescue personnel search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., in October 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

As a whole, the uptick in tropical activity foreshadows what could be a long season ahead, with multiple reasons for concern. In addition to several key circulation patterns, including a developing weak La Niña, that favor an above-average number of storms, there are also data to support the potential for major hurricanes of Category 3 intensity or greater.

Moreover, there are reasons to believe conditions are particularly well-suited this year for storms to undergo a process known as rapid intensification, which is a difficult-to-forecast period of sudden strengthening. Studies published in the past few years have tied rapid intensification in part to a warming climate from human activities.

Not exactly what you'd like to see going into hurricane season.



Good time to think about preparedness, just in case. It only takes one. Some non-perishable supplies, batteries, plans for what you would do if you lost power for a couple weeks, etc pic.twitter.com/Mb6BrrVTAa — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 20, 2020

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, universities and private-sector institutions largely agree that an increased number of storms are likely this year. NOAA’s busy outlook calls for a 60 percent chance of an above-average season. Because there is not an El Niño pattern ongoing, there will be a reduction in the amount of sinking air that spills into the upper atmosphere over the Atlantic. With less inhibition, more storms can form.

The lack of an El Niño, and slow development of a weak La Niña, which features cooler-than-average conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean, also weakens westerly winds in the mid-to-upper atmosphere over the tropical Atlantic. Weaker winds are needed to foster hurricane development and intensification.

How water temperatures could play a role



Sea surface temperatures anomalies, in degrees Celsius. (Tropical Tidbits)

Hurricanes are giant engines that transport heat into the upper atmosphere and from the tropics toward the poles. Water temperatures this season are unusually mild throughout much of the Caribbean, where ocean surface temperatures are running about 1.5 degrees milder than average, while the Gulf of Mexico is close to a degree on the warm side. And all up the East Coast, near-shore waters are proving atypically toasty.

Hurricanes derive their power from warm ocean waters and are able to maintain major hurricane intensity, all other factors being equal, once ocean temperatures surpass about 80 to 82 degrees.

Such massive storms need water temperatures to meet that threshold to form, although there are exceptions to this general rule. You can have a ferocious hurricane even with average water temperatures so long as that criterion is met, but warmer waters have been linked to both wetter and stronger storms.

“The [sea surface temperatures] in the Gulf are really warm, plenty to sustain quick development if other factors were in tune,” wrote Brian McNoldy, CWG’s tropical weather expert. “It’s a bit cooler but still more than sufficient to support a tropical cyclone in the MDR (Main Development Region).”

The Main Development Region encompasses the open tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Leeward Islands.



People walk through floodwater near Interstate 10 in Houston, where rising water from Hurricane Harvey pushed thousands of people to seek higher ground, in August 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In addition to harboring a powder keg of fuel that could worsen any storms that do form, the warm ocean waters have been linked to the occurrence of “rapid intensification.” Rapid intensification denotes a storm whose maximum sustained winds intensify by at least 35 mph in 24 hours.

As ocean waters warm due to human-caused climate change, the odds of more intense hurricanes are increasing. The past few hurricane seasons have brought multiple examples of rapid intensification transforming manageable storms into behemoths in a matter of hours.

[The strongest, most dangerous hurricanes are now far more likely because of climate change, study shows]

Rapid intensification is particularly challenging to predict and plan for, and disproportionately affects higher-end tropical cyclones. In fact, 79 percent of major hurricanes undergo one or more bouts of rapid intensification.

Kerry Emanuel, a leading hurricane researcher who specializes in the physics of such storms, warned in 2017 that, in a future with more rapidly intensifying storms, “there is a risk of an increased frequency of poorly anticipated, high-intensity landfalls, leading to higher rates of injury and death.”

In terms of what to expect this year, it’s a waiting game to see when — and where — systems will develop and track. But meteorologists are gearing up for a potentially significant season, and one that will pose unprecedented storm response challenges given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no debate that an anomalously warm Atlantic Ocean dramatically increases the likelihood of an active or hyperactive hurricane season,” wrote Jim Kossin, an atmospheric scientist with NOAA. “If atmospheric factors don’t get in the way … then the season is almost guaranteed to be more active than usual.”

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.